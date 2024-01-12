Pfizer Covid Vaccine Inventor Struck Down By Facial Paralysis – Media Blackout

The co-creator of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine has been struck down by facial paralysis – a known side-effect of the vaccine – and mainstream media is doing its best to cover up the situation.

Özlem Türeci, a Turkish-German physician, co-developed the first messenger RNA-based vaccine to treat COVID for BioNTech in 2020. BioNTech later partnered with Pfizer to release the mRNA vaccines on the world.

However, despite being given given copious amounts of air time by the mainstream media in recent times, she appears to have escaped one crucial question – what happened to her face?

Robert Kogon has drawn attention to the manifestly provable observation that Türeci is suffering from partial facial paralysis, or Bell’s Palsy, a fact which is “flagrantly obvious” to Kogon after viewing the clip below.

"Changing cancer patients' lives is in our grasp"



BioNTech co-founders tell #BBCLauraK how the same technology used to develop Covid vaccines could help fight cancer



Watch the full interview tomorrow on @BBCOne at 09:00

Modernity report: According to the journalist, the fact that she is afflicted with the condition is “more or less obvious in all video and still images of Türeci.”

Ügur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, co-developers of the BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine

The FDA’s December 2020 briefing document on the COVID jab acknowledges that it has caused cases of Bell’s Palsy.

The most notorious case of post-vax facial paralysis befell singer Justin Bieber, who announced that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) in June 2022.

JUSTIN BIEBER’S PROGNOSIS/PFIZER ADEs

Facial Paralysis (FP) has been more common since jabs—with more awareness since Bieber's diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) (aka Herpes Zoster Oticus). Bell’s Palsy has been more common, but RHS has a poorer prognosis. Also FP=stroke. pic.twitter.com/oDmeklT3wK — Vince Clements (@vgclements1) June 11, 2022

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson also developed Bell’s Palsy two weeks after receiving the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

At least she admitted it was the 💉…



Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson developed Bell's palsy two weeks after receiving the Astra-Zeneca 💉.



Justin Bieber hid the truth…

As Kogon points out, the below photo of Sahin and Türeci in the 1990s shows that as a young woman Türeci had no trace of facial paralysis.”

“One thing is sure: If Albert Bourla was suffering from partial facial paralysis, everybody would be talking about it and social media would be lit up. But Bourla is merely the CEO of a company which markets the drug,” writes Kogon.

Ügur Sahin famously went on record stating that he had not been vaccinated with the mRNA he co-developed with Türeci. Did he dodge a bullet while she suffered the consequences of the vaccine?