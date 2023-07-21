Hundreds of Drugged Migrants Found in Abandoned Trailer In Mexico

Mexican authorities blocked more than 500 migrants last weekend from being transported to the US including more than 200 who were found forcibly drugged inside an abandoned trailer

The Central American migrants, who’d been drugged by human smugglers and locked in airtight compartments, were dicovered on Saturday night in the city of Cardel in the state of Veracruz.

InfoWars reports: Officers inspecting a cargo trailer left on a roadside located 206 foreign nationals suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion, according to the Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM).

The migrants said they had been given drugs to inhibit their need to go to the bathroom before the journey.