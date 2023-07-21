Author & Journalist Helen Joyce Explains How Trans Ideology Spreads

Irish journalist Helen Joyce has been causing quite a stir.

YouTube recently removed her conversation with Jordan Peterson ((due to vague accusations of “hate speech” and “inciting violence”) and the BBC doesn’t invite her on air anymore. Among her crimes Joyce is guilty of believing that there are two sexes and not being afraid of saying it out loud.

During an interview with Peter Boghossian, the bestselling author and director of advocacy at Sex Matters, talks about the differences between men and women and discusses how trans ideology spreads and gets defended in organizations.

She says that she attributes the spread of transgender ideaology to the parents of trans children who are unable to admit that what they have done to their kids is wrong. She says that this will lead to others being afraid to discuss the issue.

She goes on to suggests that these types of parent will always try to justify their actions because facing the truth is not an option.

Here is a partial transcript of the interview via Real Clear Politics:

HELEN JOYCE: Something you may not have thought of is that there are a lot of people who can’t move on from this. And that’s the people who have transitioned their own children. So those people are going to be like the Japanese soldiers who were on Pacific islands and didn’t know the war was over. They’ve got to fight forever. This is another reason why this is the worst, worst, worst social contagion that we’ll ever have experienced.

A lot of people have done what is the worst thing you could do, which is to harm their children irrevocably, because of it. Those people will have to believe that they did the right thing for the rest of their lives, for their own sanity, and for their own self-respect. So they’ll still be fighting, and each one of those people destroys entire organizations and entire friendship groups.

Like, I’ve lost count of the number of times that somebody has said to me of a specific organization that has been turned upside down on this, “Oh, the deputy director has a trans child.” Or, oh, the journalist on that paper who does special investigations has a trans child. Or whatever. The entire organization gets paralyzed by that one person.

And it may not even be widely known at that organization that they have a trans child. But it will come out, people will have sort of said quietly, and now you can’ talk truth in front of that person, and you know you can’t, because what you’re saying is: “You as a parent have done a truly, like, a human rights abuse level of awful thing to your own child that can not be fixed.”

Watch the full discussion here: