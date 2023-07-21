“I Couldn’t Resist The Children”: What On Earth Is Biden Going On About?

Joe Biden has made many gaffes but what on Earth is this all about?

During an event on Wednesday where he was supposed to be discussing lowering prices for consumers, Biden started talking about not being able to “resist” two children in the 70s and how he showed them to his office before apologising and changing the subject.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

What he was going on about this is anyone’s guess.