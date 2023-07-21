“I Couldn’t Resist The Children”: What On Earth Is Biden Going On About?

Joe Biden has made many gaffes but what on Earth is this all about?
During an event on Wednesday where he was supposed to be discussing lowering prices for consumers, Biden started talking about not being able to “resist” two children in the 70s and how he showed them to his office before apologising and changing the subject.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
What he was going on about this is anyone’s guess.
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice