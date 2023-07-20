‘Hands Off Our Children’: Putin Bans Gender Reassignment Surgery In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned Russian surgeons from performing sex change surgery on Russian children, declaring the transgender “fad” to be a Western-backed ideology designed to corrupt the young and destroy society.

The Russian State Duma unanimously approved the legislation banning doctors from performing transgender mutilation surgeries nationwide, as well as banning those who claim to be transgender from adopting or having legal custody of children.

The legislation is the strongest move yet against what the Russians describe as a Western-backed LGBT ideology that is threatening to subvert traditional Christian values in the country.

NationalFile report: The new legislation passed unanimously by the Russian State Duma bans doctors from performing transgender mutilation surgeries and will block Russians who claim to be trans from legally changing their genders.

For those who already have, under the legislation, their marriages will be annulled and they’ll lose the ability to adopt or have legal custody of children.

With the bill being passed by the Russian State Duma, which is the lower house of Russia’s legislative system, it’s expected to be approved by the Federal Council (upper house) and signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who supports it.

Putin has been outspoken in his opposition to the Western-backed LGBT agenda and even to its ties to the Russo-Ukrainian War as a means to subvert Eastern European culture, which is heavily steeped in Orthodox Christianity and traditional values.

“Do we want all this for our country and our children?” Putin asked the Russian people in a 2022 address, hammering Western-backed degeneracy. “For us, all this is unacceptable, we have a different future, our own future.”

The “colonialist” left-wing world order, Putin predicted, is “doomed to fail.”

Demonstrating Russia’s point that LGBTism is a subversive, colonialist ideology backed by Western powers, several American corporate and left-leaning media outlets have published stories decrying Russia’s trans mutilation ban, comparing it to a genocidal attack on transgenders who now “fear for their lives.”

“This law is an invitation to kill us all,” a hysterical report from The Daily Beast claimed, quoting a Russian man claiming to be a woman.

“There is only one way to survive – to leave the country.”