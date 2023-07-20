Rachel Levine Demands Parents Give Kids Hormone Blockers To Stop ‘Wrong Puberty’

Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, Richard “Rachel” Levine, has declared that young children must be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through “the wrong puberty.”

“Rachel” Levine, a formerly married man and father who now claims to be a woman, endorsed the use of puberty blockers in children that are known to cause brain swelling and vision loss in addition to serious psychological issues.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The endorsement from Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health who, as a result of that position, carries the Naval rank of Admiral and dons a skirted female military dress uniform despite having never served in the military, came during a Nightline interview. Watch:

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Levine — who transitioned *as an adult* — dismisses the question of why children can’t wait until they turn 18 to pursue sex change surgeries:



“Adolescence is hard and puberty is hard. What if you’re going through the wrong puberty?”



This… pic.twitter.com/vJAIwKE6Vl — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 18, 2023

NationalFile report: When asked why children who are deemed “transgender” can’t wait until they turn 18 to begin the gender transition process, Levine claimed that some kids are “going through the wrong puberty” and must be given hormone blockers to stop it.

“Adolescence is hard and puberty is hard. What if you’re going through the wrong puberty? What if you inside feel that you are female but now you’re going through a male puberty?”

The comments from Levine are all the more alarming when considering a recent report exposing the demonic medical industry that revolves around transgenderism and the prescribing of puberty blockers to increasingly younger children.

In a pair of videos cited in that report, Dr. Blair Peters, a “queer surgeon” who uses “he/they” pronouns, boasted of performing transgender castration surgeries on young boys who had been prescribed hormone blockers to stop them from going through puberty.

Peters described how, because their genitals have deliberately not been allowed to fully develop, there is less tissue to work with in crafting a fake vagina, so he rips out their stomach lining to use in creating a fake vaginal canal.

In the video, Peters also described how mutilating young children is “pretty amazing” and leaves him feeling more “fulfilled” than anything else in his life.