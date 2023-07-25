VOX Warns Watching Sound of Freedom Is ‘Way Worse Than Child Sex Trafficking’

Far-left media outlet Vox published an article recently declaring that watching the ‘Sound of Freedom’ movie is more dangerous than child sex trafficking itself.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Vox article, published July 14, goes even further than all the other mainstream hit pieces that have all declared in unison that the movie is a “giant dog whistle for QAnon recruitment”.

The article also warns that the “rugged individualism and masculine rogue operatives on display” in the film are “precisely tailored to cater to views of idealized America.”

Then it asks “Can such faith-based cultural products even exist at this point, let alone serve their specific malnourished target audience, without also fomenting extremist rhetoric, bigotry, and attacks on progressive ideals?”

The smear piece then claims that the film “keep[s] us from scrutinizing hyperbolic, alarmist cries about child trafficking too closely,” before labelling it “a form of extremist propaganda” and asserting it is “at least as dark and dangerous as the very thing Sound of Freedom wants to combat.”

Yeah let's not be too alarmist about child sex trafficking. 🤦‍♂️ — Teslavangelist (@teslavangelist) July 20, 2023

What a despicable take: By being too alarmist about child sex trafficking, the film is . . . bad? It's a "shrill narrative?"



Here's the question: Is it true? Are children being trafficked? If so, you can't be too alarmist about adults kidnapping and raping children!



And WTF… — Dave Stephens (@DaveStephens11) July 20, 2023