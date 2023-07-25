The U.S. military has announced that they are officially examining the disturbing rise in heart related deaths and illnesses following the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Gilbert Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defence for personnel and readiness, there were at least 275 cases of myocarditis in 2021, representing a massive 151 percent surge compared to the average annual cases recorded from 2016 to 2020.

Myocarditis, a potentially fatal type of heart inflammation, is caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

Greatgameindia.com reports: The Defense Medical Epidemiology Database was the source of the diagnosis data mentioned.

Mr. Cisneros also provided the rate of cases per 100,000 person-years, which is a method of assessing risk over a specific period. In 2021, the rate among those with prior infection was 69.8, while it was 21.7 among vaccinated members.

“This suggests that it was more likely to be [COVID-19] infection and not COVID-19 vaccination that was the cause,” Mr. Cisneros said.

No specific data was provided regarding members who had been vaccinated but also contracted COVID-19. Additionally, the total rate of 20.6 indicates that some members were not considered in the subgroup analysis.

Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, who has been investigating issues with the database, raised concerns about how the military derived these figures.

“It is unclear whether or how it accounted for service members who had a prior COVID-19 infection and received a COVID-19 vaccination,” Mr. Johnson wrote (read below) to Mr. Cisneros.

Mr. Johnson asked for this information to be provided no later than August 2nd.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and president of the McCullough Foundation, examined the recently revealed data.

“The large increase in myocarditis cases in our military in 2021 was most likely due to ill-advised COVID-19 vaccination,” he stated. To support his point, he referred to a study from Israel, which found no similar increase in myocarditis cases among COVID-19 patients.

Some other studies have discovered a correlation between COVID-19 vaccines and an increased risk of myocarditis. Myocarditis has been linked to COVID-19 infection in other research as well, while the vaccines have not been able to prevent infection effectively, showing reduced efficacy against it.

Following the clearance of COVID-19 vaccines for use by U.S. regulators in late 2020, the military actively promoted vaccination. The military was among the first globally to express concerns about myocarditis following vaccination and even published a case series featuring 22 previously healthy members who experienced myocarditis within four days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Subsequently, U.S. officials acknowledged that the vaccines do, in fact, cause myocarditis.

In 2021, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made vaccination mandatory, a requirement that remained in effect until Congress compelled its withdrawal.

Repeated Changes

Military officials encountered difficulties in providing accurate data regarding myocarditis diagnoses in 2021.

In 2021, whistleblowers disclosed that the incidence of myocarditis, as recorded in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), had surged by a staggering 2,868 percent compared to the average from 2016 to 2020. This data was obtained from the database in August 2021.

However, when the same data was downloaded later, the number of myocarditis diagnoses for 2021 had drastically dropped from 1,239 to 263, raising concerns about potential data manipulation.

Military officials responded by stating that they reviewed the data and identified it as “faulty.” They attributed the issue to a “database maintenance process” that had “corrupted” the data for the years 2016 to 2020, causing only 10 percent of the actual medical encounters during that period to be displayed.

In 2022, officials assured Mr. Johnson, the top Republican on the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, that the problem had been resolved. The corrected records showed significantly different percentages. For example, the initially reported 2,181 percent increase in hypertension for 2021 was revised to just 1.9 percent, and the reported 472 percent increase in female infertility was adjusted to 13.2 percent.

However, in 2023, another whistleblower examined the database and discovered discrepancies in the updated percentages. Testicular cancer, originally indicated to have increased by 369 percent, was now listed by the military as only 3 percent, but the actual increase was found to be 16.3 percent. Moreover, conditions like pulmonary embolism were more prevalent in 2021 than initially conveyed by the military.

Concerned by these findings, the whistleblower informed Mr. Johnson and urged military officials to provide explanations for the inconsistencies.

Mr. Cisneros conceded that the information provided to the senator was not fully comprehensive. He explained that the discrepancy occurred because the data from December 2021 was not yet available at the time the corrected data was furnished. This delay was due to a “data lag” of about three months, meaning the data for February 2022, when it was given to Mr. Johnson, did not include the latest figures.

Upon review, Pentagon officials confirmed that their analysis aligned closely with the data shared by the whistleblower with Mr. Johnson.

It’s worth noting that military officials had not previously mentioned any data lag in their communications with Mr. Johnson or the public, and they did not incorporate the most up-to-date data when sending him another communication in mid-2022.

“Without the whistleblower’s disclosure, I doubt DOD would have ever acknowledged that it provided incomplete information to my office in February 2022 and again in July 2022,” Mr. Johnson said.

Mr. Cisneros criticized the Department of Defense (DOD) for its lack of transparency and called for a clarification on whether the spike in diagnoses of certain medical conditions is linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.