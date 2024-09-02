Self-Replicating Vaccines To Be Rolled Out In Japan Next Month

Self-replicating vaccines which could result in a worldwide disaster are due to be rolled out next month in Japan.

Last month, at the end of an hour-long special covering the adverse effects of the covid vaccines, Japan’s largest broadcaster, NHK, read out messages from viewers about their covid vaccine injuries.

Yet, according to respected physician Dr. Daniel Nagase, all the injuries and deaths caused by the experimental jabs will be nothing compared to the devastation the new replicon vaccines could and will most likely cause.

He warns that it is not only Japanese citizens who should be worried about the replicon vaccines…we should all be worried.

Expose News reports: It could be a worldwide disaster. “Because [if] an artificial gene [from the vaccines] out in the environment is proven, especially if it is in birds or insects … The man-made gene could spread around the world across multiple species and become nearly impossible to eliminate,” he said.

A replicon vaccine is a type of vaccine that uses a self-amplifying RNA as its antigenic component. Replicons are derived from viruses, such as alphaviruses.

There are 32 alphavirus species which infect various vertebrates, including humans, rodents, fish, birds and larger mammals, as well as invertebrates. Some are species-specific while others are not. Transmission between species and their vertebrate hosts, including humans, occurs mainly via mosquitoes.

The use of alphavirus-derived RNA technology in vaccines is where the danger lies. The man-made genes in the replicon vaccines, if introduced into humans, are likely to spread not only to other humans but also to other species.

In November 2023, Japan approved the use of the first self-amplifying mRNA (“saRNA”) vaccine against covid. The vaccine is called Kostaive and is also known as ARCT-154 or, in Vietnam, VBC-COV19-154. At the time of the approval, researchers were hopeful that this was only the beginning for saRNA treatments for infectious diseases and even cancers.

The difference between a covid mRNA vaccine and a covid saRNA vaccine is that with the former, a cell’s machinery produces the spike protein for as long as these instructions persist while the saRNA goes a step further. It integrates the genes needed for the replication and synthesis of the spike protein-encoding RNA, effectively establishing a biological printing press for fabricating the vaccine inside cells.

The replicon vaccine is due to be rolled out in Japan in October 2024. Earlier this year, Japanese citizens protested in their thousands against the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Treaty and also against mRNA flu vaccines and the manufacturing of replicon vaccines.