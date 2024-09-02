The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell, who has received at least three Covid-19 vaccines, has been diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive” form of blood cancer.

O’Donnell was a prominent supporter of the Covid-19 mRNA shots during the pandemic, advocating for mandatory vaccinations and publicly mocking the unvaccinated and those concerned with vaccine safety.

The musician publicly proclaimed that he was triple vaccinated in December 2021 while crediting the shots with helping him recover from a recent case of Covid.

And for the record I’m triple jabbed and just recovered from covid and who knows what would have happened without the vaccine. — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) December 27, 2021

O’Donnell was also in favor of banning the unvaccinated from attending The Cure concerts, instructing “anti-vaxxers” who were wary about the Pfizer vaccine to “do us a favor and f*ck off.”

The Cure’s longterm keyboard player has now told fans how he was diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive form” of lymphoma and has been undergoing treatment for the past year.

O’Donnell shared an update on social media to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month as he urged others not to ignore symptoms, as turbo cancers continue exploding around the world.

According to Blood Cancer UK, symptoms can include unexplained weight loss and bruising, breathlessness, rashes, tiredness, and lumps and swellings.

Many of the world’s leading oncologists have warned that mRNA injections are causing an “explosion” in turbo cancer cases around the world, with many people dying younger and at a faster rate than ever before.

Two new academic studies have also found the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibit an important tumor suppressor protein, which leads to increased incidence of cancer.