Trump Vows He Will “Sign A Law Prohibiting Child Sexual Mutilation In All 50 States”

Donald Trump has promised to sign a law, if he is re-elected, that would ban transgender surgeries on children.

During a Faith & Freedom Coalition convention in Georgia on Saturday, Trump told the crowd: “Something else I find hard to believe that I have to even say. It’s so ridiculous. It’s so horrible and so ridiculous.

I will keep men out of women’s sports. And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. Prohibited.”

Summit News reports: Trump continued, “and on day one I will reinstate the Trump ban on transgenders in the military. Because a warrior should be focused on crushing American enemies, on being strong, on having the image of being strong.”

“They have to be powerful. They have to be strong, especially when you see what’s happening in the world today, not catering to radical gender ideology,” he continued.

Watch:

— President Trump



Watch👇the entire speech: https://t.co/m7dgSE7fnT pic.twitter.com/UpVYAvZ0HG — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 25, 2023

Trump also promised to “immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children.”

“Can you believe this? Can you imagine saying this 10 or 15 years ago? I will fight for parents’ rights,” Trump further asserted, adding “I will fight for the direct election of school principals by the parents, the parents of the school. If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to fire them immediately and select someone who will.”

The presumed GOP candidate also said he “will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or masked mandate from kindergarten to college.”

The full speech can be seen below: