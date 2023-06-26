President Trump: ‘I Will Stop World War III’

President Trump has promised that World War III will not occur under his watch and has vowed to bring the instigators to justice.

Trump also told the crowd at Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner that the elite are desperate for him not to run for President and are doing everything in their power to prevent him from running:

Trump: The investigation bullsh*t would stop immediately if he wasn’t running and dominating the polls. pic.twitter.com/hbN92E62PW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2023

Thepostmillennial.com reports: The former president also took some time to dunk on one of his supporters’ favorite mainstream media outlets.

“… I don’t know who watches them now, because they have no credibility,” he declared. “You know, they’ve lost credibility so badly. CNN, nobody’s watching CNN anymore because it’s fake news. Wasn’t that a great term that we came up with years ago? Fake News, fake news. They are fake news.”

Trump put Joe Biden on blast over his foreign policy, telling supporters that he is “compromised.” He noted that “military installations are currently being built in Cuba” just 90 miles off the US coastline, and that “Biden isn’t doing anything about it.”

As Trump himself correctly pointed out during his speech, he is the only United States President who has started no new wars in recent decades. He then joked that his personality can stop a war, before promising that he will “stop World War III.”

Trump: I will stop WW3:



pic.twitter.com/Atehzcjbpz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2023

Also discussed was the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which Trump says he would settle within 24 hours of entering office.

“It’s not tough to do,” he said. “That’s easy compared to… stop[ping] the Marxist prosecutors who release rapists and murderers all over our country while persecuting conservatives, including me, by the way, have you noticed?”

Other issues touched on by Trump during his address include the US southern border, which has been consistently swamped with illegal immigration under the Biden administration, the need for a complete overhaul of the US Department of Justice, issues of men being allowed to play in women’s sports after claiming to be the opposite gender, the mutilation of children being committed under the guise of LGBT ideology, critical race theory, and the plummeting value of the US dollar.

“We are a failing nation,” Trump somberly declared. “We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement is totally corrupt. And we will never let it happen. This is the final battle. With you at my side we will demolish the deep state, we will expel the warmongers from our government.”

“We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communist Marxists and fascists and we will throw up the sick political class that hates our country,” he continued. “We will route the fake news media and we will defeat crooked Joe Biden. We will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”