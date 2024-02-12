Hillary Clinton Says Biden’s Age Is “Legitimate Issue”

Hillary Clinton has been discussing President Biden’s ‘old age’ with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report.

Robert Hur’s report investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents found that he had “willfully retained” classified information, but it was decided that he would not be charged.

The Justice Department defended not charging Biden because he is a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

You will notice that the focus is on Biden’s age rather than his diminishing mental faculties.

Looks like this is the way they will bring Trump into the conversation, after all he is only a few years younger than Biden!

Hillary Clinton said Biden’s old age is an issue. She also said that she talks to people in the White House all the time and Biden’s old age is often discussed behind the scenes.

“I talk to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, look, it’s a legitimate issue,” Clinton said.

“It’s a legitimate issue for Trump who’s only three years younger, right?” Clinton added. “So it’s an issue.”