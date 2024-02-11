Ramaswamy Claims Democrats Will Replace Biden With Michelle Obama

Vivek Ramaswamy has doubled down on his claim that the Democrats will replace President Biden with Michelle Obama on their party’s ticket.

The former GOP candidate said the Dems are one step closer to replacing Biden following the release of the special counsel’s report questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said the report had created a ‘convenient path’ for Democrats to nominate the former first lady.

Las Vegas odds already have her as the third most likely to win the presidency, even ahead of Nikki Haley

The New York Post reports: Ramaswamy, who was outspoken on the campaign trail about the belief that the 81-year-old president will ultimately not be the Democratic nominee, told Fox News Digital the special counsel’s report marks the “convenient path” for Democrats to nominate the popular former first lady.

“The main obstacle stopping the Democratic Party is they have a Kamala Harris problem, which is to say that if they do sideline Biden, the natural person normally that would be the nominee, could be the vice president of that same sitting president. But that vice president is unable, I think, to effectively carry forward that job,” Ramaswamy said. “She didn’t make it to the Iowa caucus in the year that she ran, right, even and within her own party, let alone an issue with broader popularity in the country.”

“If race and gender are your basis for selecting someone for a job, and the identity of your party is tied to that temple of identity politics, then they will risk looking hypocritical if they sideline her after they sideline Biden. And I do think Michelle Obama offers them a convenient path out of that problem, somebody who checks the boxes that they need to have checked per their own ideology, while also selecting an alternative to Biden that they may view as more palatable in a general election . . . it’s looking increasingly like it’s not going to be Biden as the nominee. And I think that it should not be shocking to see someone like Michelle Obama take the role of the nomination,” Ramaswamy said.

When asked about Hur’s decision not to bring charges against Biden, Ramaswamy said it signaled Biden’s “willingness” to eventually step aside.

“I think that coincides within recent months [of] him saying things like, you know, other Democratic nominees could also be successful in the general,” Ramaswamy said. “So I think that we’re seeing a general trend towards what I predicted . . . which is that they would move Biden out of the way. And I think this is one more step in that direction.”