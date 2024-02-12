Dutch MP Warns: WEF Wants To ‘Control CO2’ In Order To ‘Control the People’

A top European Union official has warned that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is pushing to seize control of carbon dioxide (CO2) so that the unelected globalist organization can “control the people.”

Dutch MP Rob Roos issued his warning during an interview with The HighWire’s Del Bigtree.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

As the farmer protests spread across Europe, Roos, who is also a current independent Member of the European Parliament (MEP), discussed the climate scam that is being pushed by radical globalist elites as part of the WEF’s “Net Zero” agenda.

InfoWars reports: Roos explained: “They [elites] go against family values. They go against natural food. They go against freedom – because if you have to buy an electric car. They’re almost twice as expensive – and people cannot buy that – it’s not about the car – it’s about you can’t go anywhere and must depend on public transportation”

He said, “It’s also digitalization – what we see is the digital identity and central bank digital currency – this is all about a new form of communism.”

“If you want to control the people, you have to control the CO2 – because everything we do in life, breathing, living, traveling, eating, and everything we do in life leads to CO2 emissions. And if you can control the CO2, you can control the people,” Roos said.

He further explained that the ultimate control comes when globalists connect people’s digital identities to the central bank’s digital currency.

Bigtree responded: “So much of this [globalist takeover of the West] was really fast-tracked during Covid.” He pointed out that WEF branded the Covid era as the “Great Reset.”