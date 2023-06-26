WEF Announce Plans for ‘Global Tax’ To ‘Fight Climate Change’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) have ordered world leaders to implement a new global taxation system designed to “fight climate change.”

The system was unveiled by WEF young global leader French President Emmanuel Macron who argued that global taxation is critical for “climate action.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Macron revealed the plans while speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris on Friday.

“I’m in favor of an international taxation to finance efforts that we have to make to fight poverty and in terms of climate [action],” Macron declared.

“It doesn’t work when you do it alone, the [financial] flows go elsewhere,” Macron added.

The WEF stooge made the calls while shutting down efforts to implement a new wealth tax to fund the green agenda.

“France already has in place two types of taxes that have been suggested: one on plane tickets, another on financial transactions,” he told the attendees.

Macron revealed that the WEF is in discussions with other world leaders who he said will soon “follow us and mobilize” around these plans.

“There has been a great deal of discussion on the idea of international taxation, over and above what countries and institutions are doing.”

“Whether it’s on financial transactions, maritime transport, or certain other models, it will only work if it’s truly international, and so it presupposes an agreement, as we’ve been able to do on international taxation.”

Slaynews.com reports: Macron suggested that the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) could be tapped for a negotiation process.

He explained that he hopes the OECD will help to create a global climate tax system for multinational corporations.

The French president, who is just one year into his second term, has faced months of turmoil in his own country.

The people of France have been desperately pushing back against Macron’s ushering in of the WEF’s radical green agenda.

Like much of Europe, France has been battling a growing cost of living crisis.

The crisis has emerged as a result of tyrannical lockdowns and the failure of green energy to supply enough power to make up for lost Russian energy following the war in Ukraine.

The protests in France, which often devolved into riots and acts of vandalism, were often attributed solely to Macron’s controversial pension reforms.

The move raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old.

However, this was just the final straw for the working classes in their view of the former Rothschild banker’s government.

Last year, the globalist leader proclaimed that the people of France are “living through the end of abundance.”

The made the comments while refusing to acknowledge his own government’s role in the perpetuating policies.

Macron’s push toward the WEF’s green agenda, in particular, has resulted in economic devastation.