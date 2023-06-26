Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin has been outed as a CIA asset who was tasked with assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to credible reports.

Several news organizations affiliated with Tucker Carlson have confirmed that Prigozhin is actually an a CIA asset working on behalf of the globalist elite.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, told members of his inner circle that Prigozhin was spotted with a known CIA operative, confirming suspicions that the attempted coup in Russia was a CIA operation.

Flagg Eagleton reports: For safety reasons, our correspondent on the ground in Chechnya, Joe Barron, said he wouldn’t confirm the name of the agent but that he is definitely who Kirk and others on Twitter say he is.

“He’s ours,” said Barron, “we just hope he gets out alive at this point, which seems highly unlikely.”

Another source known to this journalist confirms that Barron would be uniquely qualified to confirm the identity of a US intelligence asset.

“I spent the better part of a week at Mar-a-Lago last year, he said, “I had access to all kinds of stuff. I remember President Trump one night explaining to me that this guy was one of our most valuable spooks, and then boom. There he is. Uncanny.”

Looks like we can thank the best president ever once again for helping us clear up what actually happened in Russia. God Bless America.