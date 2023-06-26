Planned Parenthood BANNED In Saskatchewan After Encouraging Children To Have ‘Quickies’

Planned Parenthood has been banned from schools in a Canadian province after children were supplied with an ‘A to Z’ guide of extreme sex acts.

Planned Parenthood Regina, in Saskatchewan, delivered a seminar to Grade 9 students at Lumsden High School before children were given the pornographic card game which encourages children to have “quickies” and “blow your load.”

After complaints from outraged parents who found the pornographic material at home, the Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced that Planned Parenthood Regina has now been banned from working in the region’s schools.

‘It’s completely inappropriate to be in a classroom and has no part of being in a classroom,’ Duncan said.

Playing card distributed by Planned Parenthood to children

Along with explicit descriptions, the A to Z also made bizarre references to terms like ‘cathodillia’, which is ‘being attracted to one’s television set’.

The card game was produced by the Aids Committee of Toronto in 2014. ACT was approached for comment.

Planned Parenthood Regina, which is led by Executive Director Julian Wotherspoon, said in a statement it was ‘disappointed’ to be banned from schools.

‘Earlier this week, our staff had the opportunity to engage the bright and curious students of Lumsden High School on the topics of contraception, STBBI prevention, and consent,’ the statement began.

It added: ‘As part of our education and outreach programs, we also bring along secondary materials targeted to address specific questions that youth may have about sex, sexuality, and their health.

‘At this visit, a resource the school did not approve ended up in the hands of a student.