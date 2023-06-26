John Kerry, Who Supported Iraq War, Humiliated on French TV After Condemning ‘Putin’s Aggression’

John Kerry has been humiliated on live French TV by a reporter who grilled President Joe Biden’s “climate czar” about his role in the Iraq war disaster.

Glenn Greenwald posted the clip on Twitter and explained, “John Kerry is on a tour flamboyantly depicting Russia as a rouge state for invading a sovereign country, only for French journalist @DariusRochebin to remind him the US has invaded multiple countries, and Kerry himself voted to authorize the Iraq War.”

Like most of our globalist leaders, Kerry has too many skeletons in his closet to be taken seriously. But America’s corporate media system will never hold these failures to account and make them answer for what they did. Thankfully this brave reporter did. Watch:

This is hilarious:



John Kerry is on a tour flamboyantly depicting Russia as a rouge state for invading a sovereign country, only for French journalist @DariusRochebin to remind him the US has invaded multiple countries, and Kerry himself voted to authorize the Iraq War. Watch: https://t.co/i90JH3KAyO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023

A Twitter user said: “So this French tv host asks John Kerry if there isn’t a double standard between the US’s position on Putin for his ‘war of aggression’ and the fact they don’t think those standards apply to Bush for Iraq.

“John Kerry, embarrassed, replies Iraq wasn’t a war of aggression.”

Jack Posobiec said:

“There is an entire corporate media internal apparatus that exists to make sure regime leaders don’t get asked questions like this.

“Kudos to the reporter for his integrity here.”

Kerry: The West must hold Putin accountable for Ukraine



French reporter: Like Bush and Iraq?



Kerry: No.



Reporter: But that was a lie



Kerry: No… Well, we didn't know it was a liepic.twitter.com/HuEzJuCqbp — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 26, 2023

John Kerry is using his European tour to push for a global crack down on farming in line with the World Economic Forum agenda to combat “global warming.”

According to Kerry, developed nations including the United States and European states must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by WEF and the United Nations.

According to the former Secretary of State, the world can’t tackle climate change without first addressing the agriculture sector’s emissions – and farmers in the US are front and center of his plans. Watch: