Trump Faces ‘Demographic Reality’ Because His Judge Is A Woman of Color Says Joy Reid

MSNBC’s Joy Reid had a smile on her face as she said that Donald Trump is now facing a “demographic reality’ because because both judge overseeing the January 6 case is a “Jamaican woman of color”.

Is she implying that he won’t be getting a fair trial?

The DC grand jury indicted the former president in the January 6 investigation.

He was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Both judges involved in the case are women of color. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who presided over Trump’s arraignment last week was born in Gujarat, India, but raised in Kansas City, Missouri, while the judge that will preside over the January 6th trial is Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica.

TGP reports: The case was assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has been throwing the book at J6ers!

“The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, according to the court docket. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.” – NBC News reported.

US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya oversaw Trump’s arraignment at the federal courthouse in DC on Thursday.

Joy Reid laughed because the bad orange man has to face female judges of color.

“[Trump] seems to be facing sort of demographic reality, legal reality, and situational reality!” Joy Reid said.

WATCH: