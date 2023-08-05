Cruz Warns Obama Judge Assigned To Jan 6 Case Will Be ‘Relentlessly Hostile’ To Trump

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has blasted US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan predicting that she will be “relentlessly hostile” to former President Donald Trump while overseeing the Jan. 6 case.

Judge Chutkan was appointed to the DC District Court by Barack Obama. She’s been pushing for the harshest possible sentences for every January 6 political prisoner that has hit her court room. And would you believe, she also worked at the same law firm as Hunter Biden.

Cruz warned that “there is a very real possibility that Donald Trump ends up being convicted,” this time because the judge and eventual jury in the latest indictment will all be “far-left” people blinded by their “hate” for Trump.

He said: the judge “has a reputation for being far left, even by DC District Court standards”

Summit news reports: Cruz noted that the Obama appointed federal judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan, has a history with Trump and has handed down longer sentences for January 6 defendants than the government requested.

Donald Trump indicted: Presiding Judge Tanya Chutkan donated thousands to Obama | Washington Examiner https://t.co/ptrfSVe8Y5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 2, 2023

Declaring that the U.S. has now “entered banana republic territory,” Cruz added that Chutkan will be “relentlessly hostile” towards Trump, will “bend over backwards” for Biden’s DOJ, with both wanting to ensure the trial happens “after he’s nominated but before the general election”.

“If it goes to trial, you will have a jury that is drawn from the District of Columbia. The District of Columbia is the jurisdiction in the United States that is the most Democrat of any jurisdiction in the country,” Cruz further warned.

“What is dangerous about this particular indictment with a judge and a jury that are likely to be stacked against Donald Trump and in fact, loathe Donald Trump? That is a very dangerous scenario,” Cruz urged.

The Trump indictment was underwhelming—nothing new that you haven't read in the Washington Post.



It's a political indictment from a political prosecutor working for a political AG serving a political president who doesn't want to lose in 2024.#Verdict https://t.co/3CAn9DC7kF pic.twitter.com/F2e9WFCHBO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 2, 2023

He added, “That is, I think, exceptionally bad for the rule of law, but be for democracy. Whether you want Donald Trump to be the next president or not, that question should not be answered by a corrupt Department of Justice weaponizing the legal system.”