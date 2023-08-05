Cruz Warns Obama Judge Assigned To Jan 6 Case Will Be ‘Relentlessly Hostile’ To Trump

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has blasted US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan predicting that she will be “relentlessly hostile” to former President Donald Trump while overseeing the Jan. 6 case.
Judge Chutkan was appointed to the DC District Court by Barack Obama. She’s been pushing for the harshest possible sentences for every January 6 political prisoner that has hit her court room. And would you believe, she also worked at the same law firm as Hunter Biden.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Cruz warned that “there is a very real possibility that Donald Trump ends up being convicted,” this time because the judge and eventual jury in the latest indictment will all be “far-left” people blinded by their “hate” for Trump.
He said: the judge “has a reputation for being far left, even by DC District Court standards”
Summit news reports: Cruz noted that the Obama appointed federal judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan, has a history with Trump and has handed down longer sentences for January 6 defendants than the government requested.
Declaring that the U.S. has now “entered banana republic territory,” Cruz added that Chutkan will be “relentlessly hostile” towards Trump, will “bend over backwards” for Biden’s DOJ, with both wanting to ensure the trial happens “after he’s nominated but before the general election”.
“If it goes to trial, you will have a jury that is drawn from the District of Columbia. The District of Columbia is the jurisdiction in the United States that is the most Democrat of any jurisdiction in the country,” Cruz further warned.
“What is dangerous about this particular indictment with a judge and a jury that are likely to be stacked against Donald Trump and in fact, loathe Donald Trump? That is a very dangerous scenario,” Cruz urged.
He added, “That is, I think, exceptionally bad for the rule of law, but be for democracy. Whether you want Donald Trump to be the next president or not, that question should not be answered by a corrupt Department of Justice weaponizing the legal system.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Cruz Warns Obama Judge Assigned To Jan 6 Case Will Be ‘Relentlessly Hostile’ To Trump - August 5, 2023
- Research To Merge Human Brain Cells With AI Is Funded By Australian Intelligence Agency - August 5, 2023
- Biden DOJ’s Trump Indictments Are The ‘Actions Of A Banana Republic’ Says Joe Rogan - August 4, 2023