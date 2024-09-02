Top Gastroenterologist Sounds Alarm: Covid-Vaccinated Lacking Key Gut Bacteria Necessary For Immune System

Covid-vaccinated individuals are lacking in bibidobacteria, a healthy gut bacteria essential for the immune system, according to groundbreaking research by gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan which explains why the immune systems of the vaccinated have been destroyed.

Alarmingly, it’s not just COVID-vaccinated individuals who lack the key gut bacteria vital for immunity. Unvaccinated newborns of vaccinated mothers are also reportedly deficient in these bacteria, despite the fact that a newborn’s microbiome is usually composed of 90% bifidobacteria, which is crucial for their natural immunity to most viruses.

Dr. Sabine Hazan is a world-leading specialist in gastroenterology, internal medicine and hepatology. She is also the founder and CEO of the Malibu Specialty Centre and Ventura Clinical Trials, where she conducts and oversees clinical trials for cutting-edge research on various medical issues.

Dr. Hazan explains that she first noticed that bifidobacteria was missing in the guts of patients who presented with severe Covid.

“I kept collecting stool samples of patients and noticed that patients with severe Covid had a certain bacteria that was missing compared to people that were highly exposed to Covid, but never got Covid. That bacteria is called bifidobacteria.

“Bifidobacteria is an important and key microbe for immunity. It represents your trillion-dollar industry of probiotics.

“It is present in newborns, this is why newborns did not get a problem from Covid at the beginning, and it is absent in old people. The process of ageing is a loss of bifidobacteria.

We published a paper: ‘The Lost Microbes of Covid-19’, it took 8 months to publish it. If you study the bifidobacteria like I did, you will notice that vitamin C actually increases bifidobacteria. This is why vitamin C is important when you deal with viruses.

“We published data where we showed that if we give vitamin C to patients, it increased the bifidobacteria.”

“Ivermectin was also an interesting drug because we noticed that ivermectin also increased the bifidobacteria within 24 hours of taking it.

“Why ivermectin? If you look at what ivermectin is, it is a fermented product of a bacteria that is similar to bifidobacteria. In fact, they’re in the same group of microbes. They live like sisters and brothers in the microbiome.

“I knew that ivermectin increased bifidobacteria, but I said: ‘I can’t go out there and publish that, it is going to be too controversial.’

“So, I published a hypothesis of what I was observing on the frontline treating patients with covid, noticing that their oxygen saturation that was increasing from ivermectin was probably increased bifidobacteria from ivermectin.

“The hypothesis on ivermectin was the most read hypothesis in the pandemic and was retracted after 8 months of its publishing. When we cannot make a hypothesis, there is no science.”

The above is clipped from a roundtable discussion titled ‘Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’ held by US Senator Ron Johnson on 28 February 2024.

You can watch the full discussion on YouTube HERE or Rumble HERE.