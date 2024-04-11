Biden Believes Support From LGBT Voters Will Save Him In November

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seem to believe that support from LGBT voters is going to win them the election in November.

A new campaign statement boasts that the Biden-Harris administration is “the most pro-LGBTQ+ in history” and identified LGBTQ+ voters as “a key part” of the re-election strategy

It is certainly true that the majority of LGBT voters do support the Democrats, but they are still a minority in the United States.

Meanwhile the Biden Harris campaign is losing support from Black voters, Latino voters and young voters.

Fox News reports: President Biden and Vice President Harris’ re-election campaign has announced a new push to win over a group of voters that it claims is “a force to be reckoned with.” The initiative comes just seven months ahead of the president’s rematch with the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

As Biden seeks to win another term in the White House despite facing historic low approval ratings, Team Biden-Harris announced the launch of “Out for Biden-Harris.” The campaign describes the program as a national effort to mobilize LGBTQ+ voters and community members across the country.

In a statement, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, “LGBTQ+ voters are a force to be reckoned with.”

“They were critical to our victory in 2020, and they will be critical to winning again this November,” Chavez Rodriguez added. “That’s why we’re thrilled to launch Out for Biden-Harris, which will harness the LGBTQ+ community’s organizing prowess to reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris this November.”

In a campaign video that accompanied the announcement, Vice President Harris said, “Rights are won only by those who make their voices heard. And because you made your voices heard, marriages are more secure.”

“We will do what we have always done in this movement, in this community, which is collectively, we will continue to build unity. We will continue to build coalition. We will always be fueled by knowing we have so much more in common than what separates us. We will be fueled by knowing we are all in this together,” Harris said.