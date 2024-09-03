Doctors Quit British Medical Association Over It’s Support Of Puberty Blockers For Trans Kids

Hundreds of doctors in the UK are resigning from the British Medical Association in revolt against the unions opposition to a ban on puberty blockers for kids according to reports in The Times and The Telegraph

Doctos with decadesof experience accuse the union of ignoring evidence-based medicine and failing to represent its members’ views, after the BMA recently came out to oppose an existing ban on puberty blockers for children in Great Britain.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

GB News also reported on the mass exodus of Drs saying: “Critics slammed the decision as not representing the views of all members, critiquing the BMA’s ‘abysmal’ leadership which was becoming ‘increasingly bonkers and ideologically captured.’”

The Daily Mail said that “One signatory called for a ‘vote of no confidence in BMA leadership’ and another commenting that ‘activists appear to have been allowed to take over.’”

Natural News reports: The physicians who called it quits from the BMA say the union is ignoring evidence-based medicine by continuing to support the grotesque and utterly perverted concept of “changing genders” by taking endocrine-disrupting pharmaceutical drugs that destroy a child’s hormonal system, probably for life.

It is all fun and games until all that drugging and mutilating catches up with a person, and yet BMA leadership think they know better than science and common sense what is safe and effective for a child suffering from gender dysphoria.

The BMA wants the government of the U.K. to lift its puberty blockers for children ban, as well as pause the implementation of the National Health Service’s Case Review.

(Related: Did you know that the British Medical Journal [BMJ], which is run by the BMA, contends that unvaccinated people should be forced to get injected through targeted “behavior interventions?”)

“Not in my name,” disgusted doctors tell BMA

Before this mass exodus, roughly 1,000 senior physicians from across the U.K. published an open letter to BMA chairman and professor Philip Banfield accusing him and the 69-member council that controls the direction of the BMA of passing this new union policy position at a “secretive and opaque” meeting.

That open letter, which now has more than 1,400 senior physician signatures, 900 of which are from BMA members, calls out the doctors’ union for basically doing its own thing without support from a majority of the union’s members.

“We write as doctors to say, ‘not in my name,’” the letter states.

“We are extremely disappointed that the BMA council had passed a motion to conduct a ‘critique’ of the Cass Review and to lobby to oppose its recommendations … It does not reflect the views of the wider membership, whose opinion you did not seek. We understand that no information will be released on the voting figures and how council members voted. That is a failure of accountability to members and is simply not acceptable.”

Concerning the Cass Review, the letter goes on to call it “the most comprehensive review into healthcare for children with gender related distress ever conducted.” Since the BMA has chosen to do nothing but attack the Cass Review, the signatories are now calling on the union to “abandon its pointless exercise” in opposing the review’s recommendations.

“By lobbying against the best evidence we have, the BMA is going against the principles of evidence-based medicine and against ethical practice,” the letter continues.

Many of the comments on The Times in response to the letter are from people who claim to be doctors saying that they “have torn up their membership cards” in response to the BMA’s official position in support of transgender child mutilation.

“As a union, primarily, it is the role of the BMA to represent its members, and not to drive clinical opinion, especially in specialist areas,” one of them wrote. “I am considering resigning after membership of 42 years.”

“I left the BMA partly because of this sort of behaviour on the part of the leadership, having been a member for some thirty years,” said another.

Many others used words like “abysmal” to describe the current leadership structure at the BMA, which is becoming “increasingly bonkers and ideologically captured.” They also called for a “vote of no confidence in BMA leadership” to oust the current controllers of the union.

LGBT child mutilation is one of the sickest perversions in existence and Western leaders are all about normalizing it. Learn more at Evil.news.















































