Israel Warns Turkey’s President Erdogan Could End Up Like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein

The Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of going “down the path” of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

He warned that Erdogan may suffer the same fate as the former Iraqi leader, if he attempted to intervene in the Gaza war.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

On Sunday Erdogan told the Israeli regimethat Turkey would send forces to occupied Palestine to support the Palestinian people

In 2003, the US and its allies illegally invaded Iraq under the false pretext that Saddam Hussein possessed nuclear weapons. Saddam was toppled and executed in 2006.

RT reports: Erdogan traded threats with Israeli officials on Sunday over the IDF’s ongoing military operation in Gaza, as well as rapidly escalating tensions with Lebanese-based armed group Hezbollah. Speaking at a rally in his hometown of Rize, Erdogan suggested that Türkiye could “enter” Israel in order to help the Palestinians.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine,”Erdogan said. In the past he has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi Germany – and likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Katz responded with a warning of his own on X (formerly Twitter). “Erdogan is going down the path of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel,” he wrote, adding that the Turkish leader “should just remember what happened there and how that ended.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also blasted Erdogan, calling him a “danger to the Middle East” and a “wannabe dictator.”

“The world, and especially NATO members, must strongly condemn his outrageous threats against Israel and force him to end his support for Hamas,” Lapid wrote on X.