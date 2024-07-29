Trump: CBDCs Are A Threat To Liberty

Donald Trump has reiterated his stance reagrding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

In his speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, he made it crystal clear saying, “There will never be a CBDC while I am president.”

Trump has consistently expressed strong opposition to the idea of a CBDC and says that he believes such a currency would give the government too much control over people’s money which could potentially lead to financial tyranny.

InfoWars reports: Trump’s views on CBDCs seem to be part of a broader narrative that he’s building around protecting individual freedoms and liberties. It’s a message that resonates with many in the cryptocurrency community, who see digital currencies as a way to decentralize power and reduce government control.

Trump has previously called CBDCs a “dangerous threat to freedom.”

Trump’s firm stance underscores the escalating discussions surrounding CBDCs, a significant matter among global governmental bodies. To date, only a few countries have officially adopted such currencies. However, the digital currency landscape continues to evolve, with China advancing the implementation of its digital yuan, India progressing towards a digital rupee, and the European Central Bank initiating a preparatory phase for a potential digital euro.

CBDCs represent a significant evolution in the architecture of money. These digital forms of fiat currency, issued and regulated by a country’s central bank, promise enhanced efficiency in transactions and greater financial inclusion. However, they also pose potential risks to civil liberties that merit careful consideration.