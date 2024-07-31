Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Thousands of Attendees Walk Out After She Starts Speaking

Kamala Harris was left visibly embarrassed on Tuesday when hundreds of attendees at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta left the venue minutes after she took to the stage.
Modernity.news reports: As reporter Savannah Hernandez notes, the likelihood is that those who left basically turned up for a free concert featuring rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.
The ‘concert’, if you can call it that, lasted longer than Harris’ speech:
Now, about that…
What does it say about the presumptive Democratic nominee that the ‘entertainment’ consisted of this person shaking her ass around and rapping about how you should “know this p*ssy fat?”
This was the moment that the penny dropped for some of those observing this degeneracy:
But uh uh uh Hulk Hogan, leftists cried:
OK, what is a more healthy cultural signifier of America? Is it Hulk Hogan give a promo about the greatness of the American dream, encouraging kids to say their prayers and live a healthy life, or is it a plastic enhanced degenerate shaking her ass and screaming about her p*ssy being wet?
You decide.
Maybe those who left were just put off by Kamala’s fake accent: