Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Thousands of Attendees Walk Out After She Starts Speaking

Kamala Harris was left visibly embarrassed on Tuesday when hundreds of attendees at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta left the venue minutes after she took to the stage.

She spoke for maybe 30 minutes so it was a pretty short speech. I was honestly surprised to see people leaving so quickly and started filming after seeing continuous streams of people leaving fairly quickly after seeing her — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

Modernity.news reports: As reporter Savannah Hernandez notes, the likelihood is that those who left basically turned up for a free concert featuring rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Were people at Kamala’s rally for her or for Megan Thee Stallion’s concert?



After people started leaving 10 minutes into Kamala’s speech, I would say there’s some validity to the rumors that people were there mainly for the celebrity appearances | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/kDe8MvTctG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 31, 2024

The ‘concert’, if you can call it that, lasted longer than Harris’ speech:

NEW: Thousands of excited residents attend VP Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Georgia.



It's unclear if the residents are mainly attending to support Harris or to see Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion who is performing.



Harris' approval ratings are surging as the media has… pic.twitter.com/mh8BvV8B9b — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

Now, about that…

NEW: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs 'Savage' at VP Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta Georgia.



The song Megan Thee Stallion is performing discusses how "any ni**a I let hit is still attached… but you know this p*ssy fat."



"I'm a savage, yeah. Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah.… pic.twitter.com/20yqwiONXb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

What does it say about the presumptive Democratic nominee that the ‘entertainment’ consisted of this person shaking her ass around and rapping about how you should “know this p*ssy fat?”

THAT is how Kamala is going to convince Americans she is a serious candidate? pic.twitter.com/ymD2WVgM0M — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 30, 2024

This was the moment that the penny dropped for some of those observing this degeneracy:

The moment you realise you're now on the side of completely degeneracy and idiocracy. https://t.co/vtRfcTdVn0 pic.twitter.com/22oiuavpV4 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

But uh uh uh Hulk Hogan, leftists cried:

Yeah, let’s keep things serious, like the republicans do! pic.twitter.com/ZkOGuNwHVp — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 30, 2024

OK, what is a more healthy cultural signifier of America? Is it Hulk Hogan give a promo about the greatness of the American dream, encouraging kids to say their prayers and live a healthy life, or is it a plastic enhanced degenerate shaking her ass and screaming about her p*ssy being wet?

https://twitter.com/ModernityNews/status/1818606114100912134/history

You decide.

Kamala Harris is campaigning today in Atlanta with Ms. WAP, but Trump is weird for having Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock at his event? Right. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vyYi3MBxZM — Arthur (@ArthurinCali) July 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion and Kamala Harris together via new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/hXBvcx1PYr — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 31, 2024

Maybe those who left were just put off by Kamala’s fake accent:

Kamala unveils a new accent in Atlanta:



pic.twitter.com/qju5sT6qIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024