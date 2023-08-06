Mike Pence Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant “Traitor” During Campaign Stop

Mike Pence was left visibly shaken up during a town hall meeting in New Hampshire on Friday, where he was shouted down by an angry crowd.

Pence was confronted by a large crowd of protestors questioning his loyalty to former President Trump and accusing him of being a traitor to the American people and the Constitution.

Trump supporters surrounded Mike Pence’s car as he arrived at his Friday town hall, chanting, “That’s a traitor,” “You’re a sellout.”

“Why did you sell out the people?” one protestor asked a visibly scared Pence.

Another protester asked the former Vice President why he didn’t “uphold the Constitution.”

“I upheld the Constitution. Read it,” Pence snapped at the protestor.

A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence’s vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout,” and “why didn’t you uphold the constitution?”



“I upheld the constitution,” Pence shouted back.



As they badgered him he yelled, “Read it!” pic.twitter.com/gKpeB2mntO — Kelsey Walsh (@Kjwalsh_news) August 5, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The accusations clearly reference the former Vice President’s role in certifying the 2020 Presidential election results.

During an interview with FOX News, Mike Pence “implicitly admits he had the power to reject fraudulent votes on January 6.”

“It wasn’t just that they asked for a pause. The president specifically asked me, and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to literally reject votes, which would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives, and literally chaos would have ensued,” Pence said.

Trump strongly lobbied Pence to accept challenges to state election results and give those states time to review their elections when he presided over the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Pence rejected Trump’s pleas, disagreeing with Trump’s saying he had the legal authority to do so under the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

🚨BREAKING: Pence implicitly admits he had the power to reject fraudulent votes on J6



He knew there was fraud and if he sent EC votes back to state legislatures for further review, 12th Amendment would’ve kicked in where GOP House of Reps would’ve voted for Trump



Pence didn’t… pic.twitter.com/1fXJr5rzIg — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 2, 2023

Kari Lake responded, “You mean like the CHAOS of having an illegitimate “president” who is destroying our country, taking bribes from our enemies and launching us into World War III like we currently have with Joe Biden?!! Mike Pence you are such a disappointment.”

Trump Attorney Christina Bobb wrote, “Thank you for saving us from chaos Now we’ve had chaos for 3 years. Go home, Mike.”

From WMUR: