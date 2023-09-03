Alex Soros Vows To ‘Wipe Trump Supporters From Face of the Earth’

Alex Soros has vowed to “wipe Trump supporters from the face of the Earth” ahead of the 2024 presidential election in America.

The son of George Soros and newly appointed head of the Open Society Foundations boasted that he is now laser-focused on ensuring Trump and his supporters do not gain any type of political or cultural power in America.

Alex Soros said last week that despite being kicked out of Europe, he still intends on interfering in European politics, and pointed out that Trump winning poses a significant risk to EU unity.

Writing in POLITICO, the 37-year-old far-left globalist, who boasted that he is “more radical” than his father, said that the Soros empire intends to solely focus on preventing former President Donald Trump or any other “MAGA-style” Republican from taking back power in next year’s presidential elections.

Breitbart.com reports: He argued that were Trump or another similarly-minded candidate win the White House, it could end up being “worse for the EU than for the U.S.”

“Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine. We are adapting OSF to be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Open Society Foundations chairman wrote.

The Soros network has come under criticism from conservatives in both the United States and Europe for allegedly facilitating migrant crises on both continents, with the $25 billion non-profit empire playing an active role in appointing far-left district attorneys who have reportedly helped illegals escape deportation from America. Soros money has also flown into the coffers of leftist NGOs in Europe whose boats ferry illegals from Africa adrift in the Mediterranean Sea to the shores of Italy and Greece.

One of the leading opponents of George Soros in Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned in June that the younger Soros may be more active in trying to facilitate the importation of millions of migrants into Europe than his father.

Orbán said that Alex Soros “dictates an even tougher pace” than his father and that his country is preparing for the Soros family to “incite the migrants, and increase the pressure on Hungary’s southern border.”