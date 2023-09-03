Smoking Gun Video Evidence Exposes MASSIVE Democrat Election Fraud Operation

A Democrat whistleblower has released videotaped evidence of Democrat Party officials running a massive election fraud operation.

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie says his Democrat opponent cheated during the recent primary election for County Supervisor, and he has video and photographic evidence.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Archie held a press conference Thursday where he announced he has smoking gun video footage of County Democrat Party Chairwoman Jacque Amous bringing thumb drives and ballots into the the counting room and inserting them in the ES&S machines.

David Archie told reporters he also has photos of the blatant cheating.

BREAKING: A Democrat County Supervisor in Hinds, Mississippi is challenging his party's primary election results after discovering massive election fraud



"We have videotapes of someone going into boxes bringing in thumb drives, bringing in ballots to be inserted into the… pic.twitter.com/JMeRs3fna3 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 1, 2023

WAPT 16 reported: