California Church Ordered to Pay $1.2 Million in ‘Covid’ Fines

Even though President Biden has officially ended America’s Covid emergency, a US court has reminded a church in California that the assault on freedom has not ended.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Evette Pennypacker ordered Calvary Chapel San Jose to pay $1.2 million in fines because it defied Covid restrictions that were put in place between August 2020 and January 2021.

The church says that the requirements violated their religious freedom.

According to The Daily Wire: Pennypacker wrote: “It should appear clear to all — regardless of religious affiliation — that wearing a mask while worshiping one’s god and communing with other congregants is a simple, unobtrusive, giving way to protect others while still exercising your right to religious freedom”

“Unfortunately, Defendants repeatedly refused to model, much less, enforce this gesture. Instead, they repeatedly flouted their refusal to comply with the Public Health Orders and urged others to do so ‘who cares what the cost,’ including death.”

The church will appeal the ruling, according to church attorney Mariah Gondeiro. “We look forward to establishing more precedent on appeal that will have far greater implications for the future,” she said.