Barack Obama’s Family Admit He’s NOT American and Michelle Is ‘Not What He Seems’

Rumors concerning the legitimacy of Barack Obama’s U.S. birth certificate have refused to go away. In 2017 a five-year study resulted in forensic researchers claiming there are “10 features” that prove Obama’s Hawaiian document is a forgery.

Now Malik Obama is dropping truth bombs and documents proving his younger brother Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya and was thus a fake and illegitimate president.

Malik says everybody in the Obama family calls Barack “Fake ass” and has a major truth bomb to drop about Michelle Obama too. Malik’s revelations come at the same time as Columbia University graduates, who were supposedly in the same class as Barack Obama, admit they have no memory of him at all.

At this point we have to ask, is there anything real about America’s first black president – or is he a total fraud? Are Barack and Michelle Obama the biggest con jobs in history?

Malik Obama has a history of dropping truth bombs about his family on Twitter. On Tuesday he posted a few highly incriminating documents from his brother’s Kenyan history, proving that the history we have been told about Obama is a total lie.

I tried to get fake ass to put this in his library but he wouldn't pic.twitter.com/wjQZmz0voE — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) April 11, 2023

These are documents taken from the Obama family home in Kenya that the CIA agents who carefully crafted Obama’s identity are desperate for you not to see.

Malik Obama, who announced his support for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, is estranged from his younger brother, complaining the he distanced himself from his family during his second term in office.

Since then Malik has used Twitter to support Trump and release embarrassing information about his younger brother, however the publication of Barack Obama’s alleged Kenyan birth certificate is by far the most damaging to date.

The birth certificate, issued by the British Protectorate of Kenya, states that Barack Hussein Obama II was born on the 4th of August 1961 in the Coast Province General Hospital in Mombassa, Kenya.

The revelation threatens to delegitimize his brother’s presidency and expose the greatest lie of our era.

But it gets even worse for the Obamas. Malik is also determined to reveal the truth about his sister-in-law, the Democrat darling Michelle Obama, whom Malik claims is not really his sister-in-law at all. According to Malik, Michelle Obama is a man, and she has political ambitions that he is determined to blow up by revealing the truth about her.

Malik’s claims are supported by official government documents.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was registered to vote as a man from 1994 until 2008, according to official documents obtained from the Illinois State Board of Elections. The official documents also reveal Obama officially changed her Sex to female in 2008, the same year her husband was running for the presidency.

We made a whole video about these damning records which were obtained by FOIA request.

The official documents were obtained from the state of Illinois by documentary filmmaker Joel Gilbert who explains that he decided to “take a serious approach” to learning about Michelle Obama’s background because the mainstream media refuses to touch the topic.

But he didn’t expect to find proof that she registered to vote as a man for fourteen years.

Gilbert was stunned when he received Michelle Obama’s official voter registration cards from 1994 and 2008. Describing the process of unraveling Michelle Obama’s “changing sexual identity,” Gilbert writes:

“Having recently obtained official documents from the state of Illinois, here is what I can say with assurance: I found proof in official documents that Michelle Obama registered to vote as a man in 1994. I also have official proof that, after 14 years of voting as a man, Michelle Obama changed her sex in 2008 from male to female. This is not more social media silliness, this is fact. I obtained the documents from the Illinois State Board of Elections only last week. Here is Michelle Obama’s official voter registration card from 1994 when she registered to vote as a man. The letter M is circled under Sex.“

“Then, on July 14, 2008, with her husband about to be nominated by the Democrats for the presidency, she changed her sex from male to female.“

Since the early days of the Obama administration, citizens across the board have studied videos and photos of Michelle Obama and said that she is a man.

In 2014, comedienne Joan Rivers fueled both rumors in responding to a TMZ reporter who innocently asked her whether the U.S. would ever elect a gay president.

“We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down,” said Rivers, before adding, “You know Michelle is a tranny.” When asked to clarify her remark, she articulated slowly, “A trans-gen-der. We all know.”

Rivers’ comments fuelled social media postings of photos suggesting Michelle is really a man, and close-up slow-motion videos of her dancing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show purporting to show something lurking in her pants.

Less than two months later, Rivers died as a result of what was supposed to be a minor throat procedure.

Who is Barack Obama?

Barack Obama’s birth certificate and the real nature of his marriage aren’t the only controversies threatening to blow up in the former president’s face and expose a lifetime of lies. Classmates of his Columbia ’83 Political Science graduating class are now admitting the former president did not attend the university, despite Obama’s official backstory stating that he earned his degree at the prestigious school.

Wayne Allyn Root, a Columbia graduate from that class, says he has asked his classmates if they have any memory of Barack, and none of them have a single memory of the future president during their four years at Columbia.

“I asked every classmate I met at our 30th reunion, many of them Political Science majors, if they ever met, or saw, or heard of Obama. The answer was a resounding NO from every one of them. I asked if they found this strange, or worried how this was possible? They all answered YES.

“I asked if they thought it was possible to be a Political Science major and never meet a fellow major in our small classes? They all gave me a very strange look and answered NO. So I asked, “How could this be possible? Can you explain this?” No one had an answer.”

Wayne Allyn Root describes himself as a Democrat who voted for the former President both times. He doesn’t have an axe to grind, and neither do his classmates, as he explains:

“Keep in mind these people I spoke to are all- to a man and woman- dedicated liberal Democrats who voted for Obama. I’m guessing 90% are major Democrat contributors. My Columbia classmates are the crème of the crop of American society. Lawyers, doctors, billionaire hedge fund members, stars of the media. They adore Obama. But they all admit they never met him in their four years at Columbia.”

“No one ever met him. Even worse, no one even remembers seeing that unique memorable face. Think about this for a minute. Our classmate is President of the United States. Shouldn’t someone remember him? Or at least claim to remember him?“

Columbia professors also have their doubts about Obama’s claims to have attended the Ivy League institution:

“One classmate told me he was present when one of the most honored professors in Columbia University history gave a speech to alumni a couple of years ago. The speech was followed by Q&A. This beloved professor was asked about Obama at Columbia. He said, ‘I have my doubts about the story.’ The crowd was stunned. He immediately went onto the next question and never elaborated.”

So who is Barack Obama? His older brother claims the president has been lying about everything including where he was born. His supposed former classmates claim he didn’t attend Columbia University. The man is a carefully constructed fake, designed to inflict maximum damage on America and the free world.

And according to Barack Obama’s own family, his wife, Michelle, is actually a man. Where does the deception end?

For years, we have been reporting on the gender-blurring agenda which is based on the assertion that genders are social constructs. That same agenda claims that toddlers can make the life-altering decision of switching genders while promoting the usage of extreme drugs such as hormone-blockers. That same agenda is also creeping into elementary school curricula because “they” know that indoctrination must happen at a young age to permanently affect the psyche.

