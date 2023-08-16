Soros Abruptly Ends ‘All EU Operations’ As Public Anger Reaches Boiling Point

The Soros family have been forced to flee the European Union and cease all operations due to increasing public anger towards them.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations announced this week that it is ceasing all operations in the EU following backlash against it’s open borders policies which has seen Europe flooded with illegal immigrants.

Citing a “radical shift of strategic direction,” OSF says that their new operating model will require “significant further restructuring,” and “closing all regional and global programs,” according to a letter sent to grantees in Hungary.

“Ultimately, the new approved strategic direction provides for withdrawal and termination of large parts of our current work within the European Union, shifting our focus and allocation of resources to other parts of the world,” the letter reads, citing another note sent to staff at OSF’s Berlin headquarters.

Infowars.com reports: “OSF will largely terminate funding within the European Union, and further funding will be extremely limited,” it reads, without elaborating, except to say that the organization is pivoting because “EU institutions and governments were already allocating significant resources to human rights, freedom and pluralism” inside the bloc.

And of course, Bloomberg sings OSF’s praises:

In the EU, OSF financed a wide range of philanthropic programs in the bloc’s eastern former communist members, including Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and elsewhere. They included initiatives aimed at strengthening democracy, promoting human rights and alleviating the poverty and discrimination faced by the Roma minority. It also funds projects in non-EU European countries such as in the Balkans and further afield in central Asia. The organization based its European headquarters in Budapest until 2018, when it moved to Berlin following a years-long campaign against Soros and the OSF’s liberal values by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government in Hungary. It also has offices in Barcelona, Brussels and Belgium. -Bloomberg

Over the past three decades, OSF has spent over $19 billion on various projects, including $209 million in 2021 towards projects in Europe and the central Asia region.