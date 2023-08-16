Hunter Biden Emails Reveals Wikipedia Is Run by the CIA

Wikipedia has been completely infiltrated by the CIA and is secretly run and operated as an arm of the ‘Deep State’, according to a bombshell email leaked from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Recent revelations from a trove of emails from Biden’s ‘laptop from hell’ have shed light on a murky world of powerful people resorting to stealthy techniques to manipulate the way they are perceived on Wikipedia.

As reported by journalist Lee Fang, in 2014, Hunter Biden, working alongside with FTI Consulting, a prominent public relations firm, sought to edit the contents of his Wikipedia profile. The exchanges show a premeditated attempt to erase unfavourable details, including Biden’s connections to the disgraced financier Allen Stanford.

Infowars.com reports: It wasn’t just a singular push. Emails affirm the active engagement of FTI’s Ryan Toohey in this venture. Following Hunter’s request, Wikipedia’s edit logs display the emergence of anonymous accounts working assiduously to accommodate Hunter’s edits and remove potentially compromising information, the report states.

Among the significant changes, Hunter’s involvement with the National Endowment for Democracy and its alleged CIA connections were wiped clean. In contrast, his association with various NGOs received notable embellishment.

The accounts behind these changes were not just random volunteers. One, named “AmeliaChevalier,” actively expunged mentions of Allen Stanford. Another account, “Earflaps,” frequently edited out criticisms of Hunter’s association with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy giant. An investigation later revealed “Earflaps” to be one of several deceptive accounts associated with PR agencies hired primarily to manage the image of Russian business tycoons.

It wasn’t just Hunter; Burisma itself employed FTI Consulting to amplify its presence on Wikipedia. Vadim Pozharskyi, an advisor to Burisma, even categorized Wikipedia management as a vital “PR issue.”

Read the full report on Lee Fan’s Substack here.