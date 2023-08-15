Joe Biden Announces ‘New World Order Is Here’, There Is No US Election

Joe Biden couldn’t have made it clearer in a disturbing speech that was completely suppressed by the mainstream media this week – the US election for the President of the United States is rigged. The establishment have selected their President and by hook or crook he will be “re-elected.”

The Democrats are not interested in democracy. They are interested in communism and that means power consolidation at the most central of all levels.

They have shamelessly rigged the primary election against insurgent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., they have rigged the mainstream media, and by weaponizing the justice system, they have rigged the presidential election against the most popular candidate by far, President Trump.

And now Biden has come out and admitted the master plan in a disturbing speech completely covered up and censored by mainstream media.

According to Joe Biden, we are now at an “inflection point” of the kind that only comes along every few generations.

Play close attention to his choice of words here. Biden has delivered a very subtly altered version of the Illuminati’s creed: “out of chaos comes order” before he finally comes right out and says it.

The New World Order is here.

Chalk this one up as yet another vindication for so-called “conspiracy theorists” who have been warning about the New World Order for generations, while the mainstream media dismissed them as cranks and tin-foil hat wearing kooks.

And now, laying the groundwork for the New World Order, Biden is engaging in the tactics of a weak, deeply unpopular, and unelected president, weaponizing the justice system against his political rival. This is globalist fascism on display.

The elites have the perfect frontman in Joe Biden. The mainstream media are working overtime to rewrite history, but it’s worth remembering that the man has been a known fraud and bare-faced liar for decades.

While the mainstream media are now attempting to shame anyone who demands free and fair elections as an “election denier,” here is a flashback to Biden telling the Sandy Hook families that Al Gore really won the election in 2000.

Talk about piling deceit upon deceit.

But that’s nothing compared to what Biden and his globalist cronies are up to now as they prepare to launch another vast voter fraud campaign to usher humanity into the New World Order.

According to Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, the elites have an upgrade on Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, and will use AI instead to control the next US election.

How are the elite planning to use AI to rig the next election? Harari has an answer for that too. They are planning to surveil and monitor the unwitting masses, in the same manner as Harari’s heroes, Stalin, Mao and Hitler.

According to Schwab, genetic editing of humanity will be necessary for the elites to position themselves as the unelected, supreme leaders of the world, ushering humanity into the fourth industrial revolution.

The elite are terrified of allowing normal, everyday people to elect a president and government.

This is why presidents have been selected for generations – not elected.

And we’ve got the receipts to prove it.

WikiLeaks emails from Barack Obama’s personal email account reveal that the Bush administration contacted the future president multiple times before the election, secretly organizing the transition of power.

The 2008 transition had gone down in history as surprisingly smooth. Martha Joynt Kumar, in a book about the transition, said it “was the best in anyone’s memory, in part because 9/11 made everyone recognize that a transition is fragile time.”

But WikiLeaks emails released in 2016 raise serious questions about why it was so smooth and strongly suggest Obama was selected by the shadow government, rather than elected by the people.

The most eye catching email in the leak contains a message from John Podesta about an invitation from President George W. Bush to the “President-Elect.”

Should that have read “President-Select?” Podesta sent the email to Obama before the election result was known.

But it gets even worse.

The emails show a transition plan was being worked on long before the 2008 election had taken place. According to an attached memo in one of the emails, Obama was already discussing his transition to office with members of the Bush Administration, including then-Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, prior to the election.

“As you have observed in your interactions with Secretary Paulson, he is apparently eager to involve you and your transition team extensively in his policy choices following the election.”

Another attached memo acknowledges that it was unusual to start the transition process so soon.

“We are now at the point of deciding how to staff economic policy during the transition, who should be the point of contact with Treasury and how to blend the transition and campaign economic policy talent.

Normally these decisions could be made after the election, and ideally after the selection of a National Economic Advisor, but, of course, these are not normal times.”

Not normal times? Perhaps not in 2008. But now, 15 years later, it seems nothing has changed. What was “not normal” in 2008 has become very much the norm in 2023.

Thanks to WikiLeaks and the unprecedented peek behind the curtains of power they granted us, the shadow government has been exposed to the light. 2008 wasn’t a smooth transition of power, it was silky smooth power consolidation. The election was rigged from the outset, and Obama was selected by the establishment.

Trump’s victory in 2016 was an aberration. The establishment had the entire deck of cards stacked against him, including the media, and yet he still won.

They couldn’t risk this happening again in 2020 so they changed the way the rig the election. Gone are the days of simply relying on propaganda and fake news from CNN. We now live in the era of stuffed drop-boxes, mules, rigged algorithms, and irregular vote counts taking place after midnight in key battleground states.

Joe Biden and his handlers in the World Economic Forum are right about one thing. We are at a critical moment in history and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

