Taxpayer Funded Museum in Minneapolis Holds ‘Demon Summoning’ Event For Children

The Walker Art Center, a taxpayer funded museum in Minneapolis, held a “playful demon summoning session” for families and children, with a performance called “Lilit the Empathic Demon.”

“Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them,” an event description reads.

The event, which took place at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, was part of the Walker’s Free First Saturdays program and featured artist Tamar Ettun who creates “demon traps.”

“Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon,” the website explains.

The event was designed for families, with children encouraged to participate, and finished with a “playful demon summoning session.”

This is a free country. If adults want to dabble in the black arts in their free time, that is up to them. But family friendly? For children? Taxpayer funded? Really?

Do taxpayers even know they’re funding this?