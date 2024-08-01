Kamala Harris Vows to BAN Meat in America if She Becomes President

Kamala Harris has vowed to completely ban meat and accelerate the World Economic Forum’s Net Zero agenda if she is elected President.

During a September 4, 2019 CNN town hall, Harris said she wants the federal government to radically alter the eating habits of millions of Americans:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“The balance that we have to strike here, frankly, is about what government can and should do around creating incentives and then banning certain [dietary] behaviors,” Harris said after being asked by audience member Caroline Coursant about the so-called ‘climate crisis’.

Infowars.com reports: Coursant, who asked the question while appearing to have muscular weakness on one side of her face, claimed that manmade climate change has been linked to the overproduction of red meat.

Harris replied to Coursant by stating that the highest level of government must prioritize control over what people eat.

“As a nation we actually have to have a real priority at the highest level of government around what we eat and in terms of healthy eating because we have a problem in America,” Harris said.

Harris stated that she loves cheeseburgers, but the American people must have ‘incentives’ to alter what they may eat.

I bet their freaking cheap soy powder filled burgers too.

Just more proof that the only thing they have left is rigging elections and political violence. — MY NEIGHBORS KEEPER (@RealKevStinson6) July 31, 2024

“I mean just to be very honest with you I love cheeseburgers from time to time, right, I mean, I, I, I just do, and, and I think that umm, ehh, but there is, but there has to be also what we do in terms of creating incentives that we would eat in a healthy way, that we would encourage moderation and that we would be educated about the effect of our eating habits on the environment, and we have to do a much better job of that and the government has to do a much better job of that,” Harris said.

The moderator of the town hall went on to say that the fake meat burgers are not quite the same as real burgers, which Harris didn’t deny.

Alex Jones and Jason Bermas reported in 2008 that AI computer surveillance systems and biometric identification will be used to control people and force them to give up eating meat.

Harris is not the only one in the world wishing to ban meat for her subjects, as Infowars previously reported that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has his own plan to ban meat.