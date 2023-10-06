After Calling It A ‘Waste Of Money’Biden Is Now Building Miles Of Border Wall

Joe Biden has effectlively admitted that Donald Trump was right as he seeks to urgently build miles of border wall in South Texas due to the migrant crisis.
While campaigning for president in 2020, Biden vowed he would not build another foot of wall if elected. He said it was a “waste of money” and “not a serious policy solution to illegal immigration”!
WhenTrump was President his administration built about 370 miles of border wall, 80 miles of which were built in places along the border where no prior barriers existed. The remaining 290 miles of border wall were built to replace old barriers.
Breitbart reports: This week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the construction of about 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas, which sits across from Tamaulipas, Mexico.
“The United States Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of ‘high illegal entry,’” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a federal notice:
As of early August 2023, Border Patrol had encountered over 245,000 such entrants attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Fiscal Year 2023. [Emphasis added]
Therefore, I must use my authority under section 102 of [Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996] to install additional physical barriers and roads in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. [Emphasis added]
Mayorkas said the agency will use funding allocated by Congress in 2019 to construct the new border wall in Starr County.
Construction will occur even after Biden used border wall construction as a central tenant of his 2020 presidential campaign — vowing that “not … another foot of wall” would be built by his administration.
Likewise, immediately after taking office, Biden signed an executive order that halted all construction of border wall, declaring it a “waste of money” and “not a serious policy solution” to illegal immigration.
“It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security,” Biden wrote in the order fewer than three years ago. “… it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall.”
