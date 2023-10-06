After Calling It A ‘Waste Of Money’Biden Is Now Building Miles Of Border Wall

Joe Biden has effectlively admitted that Donald Trump was right as he seeks to urgently build miles of border wall in South Texas due to the migrant crisis.

While campaigning for president in 2020, Biden vowed he would not build another foot of wall if elected. He said it was a “waste of money” and “not a serious policy solution to illegal immigration”!

WhenTrump was President his administration built about 370 miles of border wall, 80 miles of which were built in places along the border where no prior barriers existed. The remaining 290 miles of border wall were built to replace old barriers.

Breitbart reports: This week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the construction of about 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas, which sits across from Tamaulipas, Mexico.

“The United States Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of ‘high illegal entry,’” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a federal notice: