Half of Transgender Prisoners Convicted of Rape and Pedophilia: Wisconsin Data

Half of the transgender inmates in the Wisconsin prison system were convicted of at least one count of rape or child sex abuse, according to data provided by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

Obtained via a public records request to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in April 2022, the data, as reported by the Daily Caller, shows that 81 of the 161 transgender inmates at female prisons had a record of sexual abuse.

Details were not disclosed by the DOC regarding how many transgender inmates applied to a women’s facility and the number of requests granted, according to the documents. The prison system also did not provide how many had transferred with sex crimes on their record or how many were charged while in prison. -Daily Caller

Summit.news reports: More via the Oversight Project:

The records don’t show which other crimes the transgender inmates may have committed, including whether they have multiple sex crime convictions.

“The transgender issue isn’t just about women in sports, which seems to be the context people are most comfortable talking about the transgender contagion in,” according to Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project, in a statement to the Caller. “This data shows a much uglier truth, that sexual crime and transgenderism are linked.“

The Caller also notes that in June, the Supreme Court affirmed a previous ruling by a lower court that sided with a transgender inmate – biological male Kesha Williams – who successfully sued Fairfax County jail for discrimination after sticking him in an all-male jail. According to the Fourth Circuit, the jail discriminated against Williams under the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide treatment for “gender dysphoria,” and for allowing other inmates to harass him.