CDC Caught Scrubbing COVID Vaccine Adverse Events From Website

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been caught quietly and deceitfully scrubbing the collection of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events reported through the agency’s V-Safe page even as millions of people continue reporting being “adversely impacted” by vaccines.

When visiting the V-Safe page, a message shows: “Thank you for your participation. Data collection for COVID-19 vaccines concluded on June 30, 2023. If you have symptoms or health problems following your COVID-19 vaccination that concern you, please contact your healthcare provider. You can also report to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The CDC says that it closed enrollment in V-safe on May 19, as the program was “developed specifically for COVID-19 vaccines.” According to the agency, it is “developing a new version of v-safe which will allow users to share their post-vaccination experiences with new vaccines.”

Epoch Times reports: The CDC states that since the launch of V-Safe in December 2020, it has registered 10.1 million participants who completed over 151 million health surveys regarding their experiences following the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to V-Safe data accessed by the advocacy Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) in September 2022, out of the 10.1 million users who reported on the platform, 3.53 million people claimed to have been adversely “impacted” by the vaccination.

While 1.2 million reported that they were “unable” to conduct normal activities, 1.3 million missed school/work, and 800,000 required medical care.

In total, 6.45 million health impacts were reported to V-Safe.

White people were the most affected, accounting for 2.6 million of the 3.53 million impacted individuals. Among whites, females accounted for the majority share of affected individuals at 1.9 million. 200,000 Asian and 200,000 black people were also impacted.

While V-Safe was created by the CDC to collect COVID-19 vaccination health assessments, VAERS is an older system that is co-managed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Out of a total 71.29 million reported symptoms, pain topped the list with 19 million reports, followed by fatigue at 11.7 million, headache at 9.1 million, and muscle/body aches at 7.2 million.

Over 751,000 individuals reported needing care after their COVID-19 vaccination. Among those aged 3 or older, 48.3 percent sought “urgent care” while 15 percent had to visit emergency rooms. Among individuals younger than 3 years old, these numbers were at 65.5 percent and 9.1 percent.

A ‘Worse’ Decision By CDC

In an Aug. 24 post at the Brownstone Institute, Dr. David Gortler, a former member of the FDA’s senior executive leadership team who first reported the V-Safe shutdown, criticized the CDC decision.

Mr. Gortler said that he cannot “cite another example of any agency or manufacturer halting collection of safety data.”

The decision to stop V-Safe “seems even worse” as it was collecting safety data regarding mRNA vaccines—a new technology whose long-term consequences are unclear.

V-Safe was halted even as the CDC continues to encourage individuals as young as six months to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, he pointed out.

“On top of this, both manufacturers and the FDA refuse to share the list of ingredients, such as lipid nanoparticles, which could affect individuals differently and take a long time to manifest clinically,” Mr. Gortler wrote.

As of Dec. 9, 2022, there were 909,868 reports of VAERS adverse events in the United States for all six vaccines that are in use. This included 96,140 serious adverse events and 15,733 deaths.

“The CDC has argued VAERS is untrustworthy. So, what’s the trustworthy repository for vaccine adverse events? CDC refuses to participate in one. This is so breathtakingly corrupt and dangerous it’s hard to believe, but it’s true,” Brad Lemley, a health and science writer, said in an Aug. 25 post on X.

The vaccine brand reported as having caused the most adverse events was Moderna with 1.6 million impacts, followed by Pfizer with 1.4 million.