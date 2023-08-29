California School Under Fire for Holding ‘No Whites Allowed’ Kids Playdate

A California elementary school has come under fire by parents for sanctioning a playdate for children that segregated them by race, and excluded white kids.

A flyer for the event at Anthony Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, CA boasts that it is “for black, brown and API families.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“If your family identifies as Black, Brown, or API or are [sic] a parent/caregiver of a Black, Brown, or API student. Come hang out while we get a chance to know each other and build our community as we kick off this schoolyear [sic],” reads the invite to the event.

Summit.news reports: Ironically it was hosted by the school ‘equity & inclusion committee’.

A California elementary school reportedly held a race segregated “playdate social” for all students except the white kids.



A parent blasted the school on social media, “we’ll look back and cringe so hard that we tried to beat racism by segregating kids of color from white kids” pic.twitter.com/LhBMCtwSEq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2023

Taking to social media, the parent noted “I dunno about others, but I’m genuinely upset about what ultimately boils down to a “No whites allowed” playdate.”

“We’ll look back and cringe so hard that we tried to beat racism by segregating kids of color from white kids,” the parent added.

“How is this productive? Why are we continuing to segregate people, let alone KIDS,” the parent also noted.