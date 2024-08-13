Kamala Harris Vows To ‘Decriminalize Pedophilia’ if She Wins Presidency

Kamala Harris has vowed to decriminalize pedophilia in America if she wins the 2024 election this November.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ pick as running mate, supports changing the law so that pedophilia is recognized as a legitimate “sexual orientation.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infowars.com reports: In May 2023, Walz signed the Judiciary and Public Safety bill, which included the Take Pride Act – a bill that amended the definition of “sexual orientation” in Minnesota. The original version stated that “sexual orientation does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.” But the revised law signed by Walz removed this language, allowing pedophilia to be classified as a sexual orientation.

This revised law, authored by state Rep. Leigh Finke (D-Saint Paul), the first openly transgender member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, defines “sexual orientation” as “to whom someone is, or is perceived as being, emotionally, physically, or sexually attracted to based on sex or gender identity. A person may be attracted to men, women, both, neither or to people who are genderqueer, androgynous, or have other gender identities.”

The Take Pride Act also introduced a definition of gender identity, describing it as “a person’s inherent sense of being a man, woman, both or neither” and clarified that this identity “may or may not correspond to their assigned sex at birth or to their primary or secondary sex characteristics” and is “not necessarily visible to others.”

At that time, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights defended the changes. The department stated that the bill only removed the “outdated language that wrongly prejudices LGBTQIA+ community members by attempting to tie sexual orientation to criminal acts.”

However, the revision still sparked a renewed controversy, wherein critics argue that this could potentially pave the way for pedophiles to receive employment protections.

Walz signed more pro-LGBT laws in Minnesota

Aside from signing the Judiciary and Public Safety Bill, Harris’ running mate also passed an executive order in March 2023 that safeguards access to so-called “gender affirming” health care for residents of Minnesota and those traveling from other states.

“We want every Minnesotan to grow up feeling safe, valued, protected, celebrated and free to exist as their authentic versions of themselves,” Walz said at the time. “Protecting and supporting access to gender-affirming health care is essential to being a welcoming and supportive state.”

“I don’t know what a group of people in Pierre who decide to make life miserable and more dangerous for people are thinking, but it’s not going to happen in Minnesota,” Walz said to applause from a room full of LGBTQ activists and their supporters that time.

Moreover, the law allows courts to have “temporary emergency jurisdiction” during custody disputes crossing state lines if a child is unable to obtain the so-called gender-affirming care.

Walz also banned “conversion therapy,” a term that can refer to therapies that align a child’s gender identity with their biological sex.

All these controversial legislative records on LGBT and related issues have sparked a backlash among conservatives, even with former President Donald Trump. The Republican presidential nominee claimed that Walz is “very heavy into transgender” and that “anything transgender he thinks is great.”