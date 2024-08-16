Leaked Docs Show Thomas Crooks Trained at CIA-Linked Gun Range Prior to Assassination Attempt

Before trying to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, Thomas Crooks visited the CIA-linked Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, a shooting range, a total of 43 times since first joining in August 2023, newly released documents show.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Ia.) released the records as part of an investigation into the shooting, which many reports indicate was an inside job by the Deep State to prevent Trump re-entering the White House.

Naturalnews.com reports: The most recent time Crooks went to Clairton, a shooting club routinely visited by members of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was on July 12, just one day before the shooting in Butler.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Crooks was able to become a member of Clairton “through his family,” which apparently had connections to the club.

Of the 43 times Crooks visited Clairton, he is believed to have had company on at least four occasions: Aug. 31, 2023; Sept. 28, 2023; Nov. 10, 2023; and April 24, 2024. On each of these dates, someone else, a mystery visitor, signed into Clairton for the same times and ranges as Crooks.

To keep the names of the other visitors to Clairton a secret, since many of them work for DHS, Sen. Grassley redacted them from the below-linked documents.

Looks like Crooks might've had company at several of his trips to the gun range. 4 times I could find someone else signing in at the exact same time for the exact same range (they even both went to both rifle & pistol on same day once)

Was Crooks “transitioning” at time of shooting?

The nature of Crooks’ many visits to Clairton involved “intense preparation in the months prior to his attempted assassination of the former president,” Sen. Grassley’s office says.

Crooks visited Clairton this past Valentine’s Day, as well as on the previous Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays. His celebrations for these holidays apparently involved shooting at the range.

Clairton is a massive facility, by the way. It boasts 180 acres in Pennsylvania’s West Mifflin and Jefferson Hills, servicing 2,000 members. There are multiple rifle ranges there, at least one of which is 200 yards in length.

“What happened was a terrible, terrible thing,” commented club president Bill Sellitto in the days following the shooting. “That’s not who we are.”

Concerning Crooks, Sellitto added that he and his employees “know very little about him.”

“That was a terrible, terrible thing that happened Saturday – that’s not what we’re about by any means,” Sellitto emphasized a second time.

Sellitto has been silent ever since the records from Sen. Grassley’s office were released, though. In fact, he declined to comment, probably because those records show that Crooks was a regular at the club.

Back in high school, Crooks reportedly tried out for the rifle team but was rejected for poor marksmanship.

“Of course the kid had company,” a commenter wrote. “The kid was their patsy which is why rally security was at the Keystone Cops level.

“One counter sniper was removed from the detail by the White House; the 500 yard perimeter was not secured; warnings and reports of a person on the roof were ignored; and the SS sniper allowed the kid to get multiple shots off. One mistake could possibly be coincidence but multiple, life threatening mistakes speaks to a government backed assassination plot.”

Another suggested that Crooks may have been “transitioning” at the time this all happened, which could mean his hormones were out of whack due to the “treatments.”