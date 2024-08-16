Study: Over 50% of COVID Vaccine Recipients Develop Chronic Insomnia

A new study has revealed that severe insomnia and narcolepsy are one of the side-effects of Covid-19 mRNA injections.

Over 50% of study participants reported excessive daytime sleepiness, 20% reported experiencing sleep paralysis, 15% reported hypnagogic hallucinations, 25% were experiencing sleep attacks and fragmented nighttime sleep was reported by 42.3% of the survey participants.

Expose-news.com reports: Narcolepsy, a chronic sleep disorder, is characterised by a tetrad of core symptoms: excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep paralysis, hallucinations and cataplexy (sudden muscle weakness or paralysis, often triggered by strong emotions such as laughter, excitement, or surprise).

It was linked to the Pandemrix vaccine, a swine flu vaccine used during the 2009 swine flu (H1N1) falsified pandemic in Europe. The vaccine, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (“GSK”), contained an adjuvant called ASO3, which contains squalene. Research suggests that the adjuvant, ASO3, caused narcolepsy in some people.

ASO3, according to the UK government, was also used in one of the covid injections – VidPrevtyn Beta – given to “older people” in the spring of 2023. VidPrevtyn Beta was a collaboration between GSK and Sanofi Pasteur. In March 2024, the marketing authorisation for VidPrevtyn Beta was withdrawn in the European Union at the request of Sanofi Pasteur, the marketing authorisation holder.

At the end of last month, a study in the journal Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research was published that investigated the relationship between covid “vaccines” and narcolepsy in the Jordanian population.

The researchers used an online survey of 873 people who had taken any type of covid vaccine and had no chronic diseases and no sleep disorders before the vaccine. The survey was conducted between December 2022 and May 2023.

The study noted that 79.8% of the survey participants had received two vaccine doses, with the Pfizer vaccine being the most common.

Nearly half of the participants reported excessive daytime sleepiness. Sleep paralysis and hypnagogic hallucinations were reported by a notable proportion of participants, but no significant differences were found among the vaccine types. Sleep attacks and fragmented nighttime sleep were associated with the number of vaccine doses received, suggesting a possible influence of the dose count on these symptoms.

By Jon Fleetwood

A new study published last month in the international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research confirms a link between the covid-19 injection and narcolepsy, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and repeated interruptions or awakenings during the night.

The study aimed to investigate the relationship between covid-19 injections and the incidence of narcolepsy symptoms in the Jordanian population.

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterised by excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden, uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep.

It’s worth noting that Pfizer Inc.’s safety data – only made available by order of a Texas federal judge, denying the company’s plea to keep the data hidden for more than 75 years – show the company was aware that sleep disorders were linked to their covid injection by February 2021.

The new study used a descriptive, cross-sectional, online self-administered survey conducted between December 2022 and May 2023. The survey targeted males and females above the age of 18 years who took any type of covid injection and had no chronic diseases.

Significantly, patients “had no sleep disorders before taking the vaccine.”

A total of 873 participants were included in this study.

Most participants (79.8%) received two vaccine doses, the Pfizer shot being the most commonly administered (58.6%), followed by Sinopharm (28%), AstraZeneca (6.3%), and a mixed vaccine regimen (7.1%).

Most participants (68.8%) had received their first dose more than a year ago, while 25.7% received it within 7–12 months and 5.5% received it within 6 months.

Significantly, nearly half of the participants reported excessive daytime sleepiness.

“Approximately half of the participants (48.7%) reported experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness,” the study reads. “Among those with excessive daytime sleepiness, the distribution of vaccine types taken showed a slightly higher prevalence of Pfizer (50.6%) and Sinopharm (48.8%) vaccines.”

Two in 10 participants reported experiencing sleep paralysis (20.4%) and hypnagogic hallucinations (15.7%).

[Sleep paralysis is a temporary condition characterised by a feeling of being conscious but unable to move or speak. It typically occurs when a person is falling asleep or waking up, and can last from a few seconds to several minutes.]

[Hypnagogic hallucinations are vivid sensory experiences that occur as a person is drifting off to sleep or waking up. They can involve visual, auditory, tactile, or kinetic perceptions, and can be quite intense and realistic.]

Additionally, sleep attacks (suddenly becoming overwhelmingly sleepy) were reported by 25.1% of the participants.

Those experiencing sleep attacks showed a slightly higher prevalence of Pfizer (27.5%) and Sinopharm (25.4%) jabs.

Finally, fragmented nighttime sleep was reported by 42.3% of the participants.

Those with fragmented sleep showed a higher prevalence of Pfizer (44.9%) and Sinopharm (43.0%) shots.

The study authors believe the covid vaccine is possibly to blame for these sleep disorders, confirming their findings “revealed a notable occurrence of narcolepsy symptoms among vaccinated individuals.”

“We hypothesise a possible link between covid-19 vaccination and the emergence of narcolepsy symptoms in Jordanian individuals,” they write.

“In our study, we observed a concerning incidence of narcolepsy symptoms following covid-19 vaccination. These findings are significant and warrant further investigation into the potential association between covid-19 vaccines and narcolepsy.”

You can download the full study HERE.