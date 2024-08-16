WEF Memo Outlines Plot to Roll Out Sharia Law and Legalize Pedophilia in Western Nations

A World Economic Forum memo leaked by an insider has revealed plans to overload the West with pedophile migrants as part of a the global elite’s eugenics project to destabilize the world, destroy Western civilization, and concentrate power in the hands of the globalists.

The WEF has infiltrated left-wing governments in Western nations to unleash the agenda from the inside and the results are playing out before our eyes.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

If you thought the Great Reset was nothing more than a conspiracy theory, you might want to think again.

Now we know there is a proven, concrete link between the elite’s obsession with immigration and pedophilia, it’s time to blow this up and get this information out to as many people as possible.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel on Rumble if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible team.

2024 will go down in history as the year the globalist elite revealed their hand.

Depopulation, authoritarianism and pedophilia have been at the heart of the elites’ messaging this year and according to Klaus Schwab’s right hand man Noah Yuval Harari it is time humanity accepted pedophilia as perfectly natural and normal.

Harari responded to criticism of the WEF’s pro-pedophilia agenda by posting a disgraceful message on X calling for the legalization of child molestation.

According to Harari and the WEF’s twisted Satanic logic, there is no need for prohibition of anything because “from a biological perspective, nothing is unnatural. Whatever is possible is by definition also natural.”

The WEF are urging their stakeholders to accelerate the pro-pedophilia agenda and the Democrats and their PR department (also known as the mainstream media) have accepted the challenge.

All over the world in WEF-infiltrated countries, the media is waging war on our children and indoctrinating them with the Woke mind virus.

Europe has fallen, but the US is not far behind.

Former prosecutor Kamala Harris has unveiled policies that will serve to decriminalize pedophilia in the US if she wins the election this November.

Harris’ pick as running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also supports changing the law so that pedophilia is recognized as a legitimate “sexual orientation.“

We know this because he has already done exactly that in his own state.

Walz signed the Judiciary and Public Safety bill in May last year which included the “Take Pride Act” – a bill that amended the definition of “sexual orientation” to include MAPs or minor attracted persons in Minnesota.

The original law stated that “sexual orientation does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.”

But the revised law signed by Walz removed this language, allowing pedophilia to be classified as a sexual orientation.

Proof that Walz was taking his cues directly from the psychopathic Davos elite was revealed when he trotted out his sickening excuse.

According to Walz, pedophiles are human beings and therefore they have human rights that must be protected by creating a special category and enshrining it in law.

We have been warning about this agenda for years. The mainstream media called us conspiracy theorists, we were fact checked and censored into near oblivion, and condemned by John Podesta and Hillary Clinton.

Yes, the same John Podesta who was wanted for questioning by Portuguese police after the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, whose house is decorated with degenerate art featuring sexualized children, whose emails contained pedophile code words as confirmed by the FBI, and who panics every time someone mentions Pizzagate in his presence.

The elite have been hiding in plain sight for years and now the agenda to open borders and flood Western nations with migrants is playing out before our eyes.

While this is disturbing enough on its own, recent studies have proven what anecdotal reports from border patrol and ICE agents have been saying for years.

There are huge numbers of pedophiles crossing our borders and the elite are intentionally fomenting a child rape crisis to serve their own agenda.

We all saw the race riots in the UK last week following the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport.

Now the manufactured crisis has moved to Ireland where the elite are forcing 280 migrants on a town of 200 people, replacing the local population overnight.

It’s no coincidence the majority of the migrants being forced into Western nations come from countries where children are routinely bought and sold by pedophiles.

The Iraqi parliament is currently forcing through new legislation to allow grown men to marry 9-year-old girls.

The mainstream media is desperate to cover up this story but brave truth tellers including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are making sure that the world hears about the depravity.

The Middle East is home to at least 40 million child brides according to UNICEF and every year more than 700,000 young girls are forced into marriages with adult men.

Want to see what this looks like in reality? Meet Ahmad, a 25-year-old man who is set to marry his fiancée Mahasen within a year.

According to Ahmad, “It was love at first sight. I love her, and it’s a 100% successful marriage.”

There is just one problem. Mahasen is only 10-years-old and she is going to be forced to marry Ahmad whether she wants to or not.

The power hungry cabal, made up of close-knit families who practice multi-generational child abuse and mass mind control, are determined to overthrow sovereign nations and use mass, uncontrolled immigration to destroy Western civilization.

But they are few and we are many, and they must be stopped.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the global elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel on Rumble, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: