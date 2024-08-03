Macron ‘Outraged’ Over Abuse Of Artists In Olympics Opening Ceremony

The French president has said that he is “outraged” by the cyberbullying of the Olympic Games opening ceremony’s choreographer.

Emmanuel Macron went on to praise what the called artist Thomas Jolly’s “audacity,” claiming that France was proud of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony.

“The French were very proud of this ceremony Macron said before adding that “France showed its audacity with the artistic freedom that it comes with. Jolly’s “daring art in the opening ceremony made many people happy”

MSN reportd: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also gave her “unwavering support” to Jolly, saying in a statement that he “held our values high.”

“It was a pride and an honor for Paris to be able to count on his talent to magnify our city and tell the world who we are,” she added. “Paris will always be on the side of artists, of creation and therefore, on the side of freedom.”

Death threats, insults and defamation

The Paris Prosecutors’ Office said Jolly filed a police complaint on Tuesday, four days after the opening ceremony, for death threats, “public insults” and “defamation.”

Jolly said he has been “the target of threatening messages and insults on social networks criticizing his sexual orientation and his wrongly-assumed Israeli roots,” prosecutors said in a statement, adding that France’s Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes has been charged with the investigation.

French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist Barbara Butch, who also took part in the ceremony, also filed a complaint with prosecutors earlier this week over cyberbullying and death threats.