France Tells Citizens To Leave Iran As Soon As Possible

France has warned its citizens in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible amid increased fears of war with Israel after the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders

The French Foreign Ministry issued the warning citing a “heightened risk of military escalation in the region”. They also formally advised against travelling there “whatever the reason”

RT reports: The warning came in the wake of the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Iran blamed Israel for the killing, though West Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

The assassination led to an uptick in tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Reports in Western media suggest that Iranian retaliation against Israel may be imminent.

French citizens currently in Iran were advised to “leave as soon as possible,” a statement published on the ministry’s website said on Friday. It also called on people to exercise “great vigilance” while in Iran, “stay away from all demonstrations” and regularly consult the embassy’s website.

Paris has also ordered additional security measures at Jewish sites across France, citing the threat of “revenge” attacks over Haniyeh’s killing. “The risk of acts being committed is real,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

France is home to the world’s third largest Jewish population, after Israel and the US, and is also home to Europe’s biggest Muslim community, according to AFP.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had supposedly ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the Hamas political chief’s assassination.

CNN and Axios reported on Friday that US officials expect an imminent attack against Israel by Tehran, which could also involve Hezbollah. Iran has vowed to avenge the Hamas leader’s killing, with Khamenei stating that Israel would be “severely punished.”

Tensions between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah had already been running high due to the military campaign in Gaza. In the wake of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel last October, West Jerusalem responded with a extensive bombing campaign followed by a ground invasion of Gaza, which local health authorities have claimed has cost tens of thousands of lives so far.