Secret Service Agent Blows Whistle: “Deep State Planning Another Hit on Trump”

A Secret Service counter sniper has testified that the Deep State are planning another assassination attempt on Donald Trump before the November Election.
RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree revealed the communication from the counter sniper whistleblower, who stated that he no longer feels proud to be working for the agency, that higher ups need to be fired.
Modernity.news reports: The Secret Service “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt,” the sniper wrote, urging “This agency NEEDS to change. If not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”
“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper continued, adding “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”
“The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career,” the counter sniper, whose name is redacted, further explained.
“Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That’s the public perception I’m not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse,” he emphasised.
“The motto of the USSS…CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now,” he added.
Crabtree says that a source told her that the Secret Service quickly deleted the email, attempting to prevent personnel from seeing it.
The reporter further noted that Senator Marsha Blackburn read from the email while questioning Secret Service acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, who was testifying before a joint meeting of the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Tuesday.
Here is what Blackburn said, and the response of Rowe:
Elsewhere during the hearing, other Senators, including Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee lambasted Rowe over the security failings of the Secret Service and the fact that no one has been fired yet.
Republicans have charged that Rowe is a Democrat stooge.
Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate stated that there was never any doubt that Trump was hit by a bullet, despite what Director Christopher Wray said days ago about it potentially being shrapnel.
