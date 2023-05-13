Biden Regime Caught Colluding With Mexican Gov’t to INTENTIONALLY Allow Migrant Invasion

The Biden regime has been secretly colluding with the Mexican government to intentionally send tens of thousands of illegal migrants over into the U.S., a new report has revealed.

“In recent days, large crowds of immigrants have formed on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande fully prepared to swim over well-worn crossing spots to Brownsville – but seemingly held back by unarmed Mexican immigration officials,” the Center for Immigration Studies declared in a report this week.

Over the course of several days on the Mexican side of the border, a noticeable pattern emerged as over 3,000 immigrants per day crossed over to Brownsville without encountering opposition from either side.

Naturalnews.com reports: An intriguing sequence of events unfolded; when signaled by Mexican immigration officers, a specific group of around 100-150 individuals from the larger crowd would simultaneously rise and swiftly make their way down the riverbank, bypassing the immigration officers and swimming across to reach America, CIS’s report said.

Upon investigation, it became apparent that this observed pattern was not a mere coincidence, the report states. The Center for Immigration Studies took the initiative to inquire with various Mexican immigration officers about the situation.

Through their inquiries, they discovered that the Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden had been coordinating these large-scale swims in collaboration with Mexico’s immigration service, INM. These coordination efforts were carried out at senior levels using an encrypted Whatsapp channel, CIS noted.

According to the accounts provided by the officers, their superiors were in communication with officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The exchanges involved updates on the number of immigrants gathered and ready to cross the river at any specific moment. The coordination aimed to facilitate the smooth crossing of immigrants into the United States.

“We’re letting them know that there’s a group of people ready to cross,” one officer said, CIS’s report stated.

The report added:

The Americans on the other side would ask the Mexicans to hold back the migrants – not because such crossings are illegal and should be blocked and obstructed, but only until the Americans had finished processing the last batch into the country through Brownsville. Once the Americans felt they could take in more, they message the Mexicans that “they are ready to receive them.” Then, senior officials would radio the on-ground immigration officers, all of whom are equipped with radios.

Next, the officers signal to the waiting crowd to go forward and, once they figure enough are in the water, they cut off the rest and push and cajole them back into line until the Americans signal they’re ready again.

The Mexican officers said that the U.S. initiated the system beginning in late April. However, the exact reasons behind this initiation could only be speculated upon, with one possibility being the need to improve the management of the substantial surge in border crossings.

Nevertheless, the collaboration sheds light on the presence of Mexican immigration officers stationed at the river, raising numerous inquiries and prompting further investigation, CIS reported.

“The process, which has never been publicized, amounts to a “controlled-flow” system most often used, controversially, by Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica, to facilitate mass illegal migration to the U.S. border rather than incur the expense and trouble of blocking it in those countries,” the organization continued.

The controlled flow facilitated by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in coordination with Mexico represents an exceptionally unusual policy by the United States.

Above all, this insane policy showcases a formal acceptance of illegal immigration and a government readiness to accommodate large-scale illegal immigration instead of taking measures to prevent, obstruct, or discourage it, as mandated by the law, CIS noted.