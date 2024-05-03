Vaccine Refusers Must Be Treated With Psychiatric Drugs Claims College of Physicians and Surgeons

The College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario has proposed a mandate to provide psychiatric drug treatment for those who refuse mRNA injections or vaccinations.

In a recent communication to its members, the medical College advised Canadian physicians to view the unvaccinated as individuals with “mental problems” and recommended administering psychiatric medication to them.

“The college sent out a letter or a memo to all the doctors in Ontario,” explained oncologist Dr. William Makis, “saying that their unvaccinated patients should be considered having a mental problem and they should be put on psychiatric medication.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“So far it’s just a suggestion,” Dr. Makis continued, “but the College should not be making these kinds of suggestions. It’s extremely unethical and it’s a very slippery slope.

“If they are suggesting that people who wish to have bodily autonomy and don’t want an experimental vaccine, that there may be something mentally wrong with them, then this is a very, very slippery slope.”

College of Physician’s & Surgeons in Canada suggests mandating psychiatric drugs for those that refuse mRNA injections or any kind of vaccination…….



A terrifying thought! pic.twitter.com/3Dt2PaPfCT — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) May 3, 2024

Dr. Makis is leading the fightback against medical tyranny in Canada, blowing the whistle about the explosion in rare cancers he and his colleagues have witnessed since the Covid mRNA vaccine roll out.

According to Dr. Makis, these cancers are behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways that have never been seen before. Some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis.

Dr. Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons recommends psychiatric treatment for those who choose to reject the experimental mRNA vaccines

After all his decades as an oncologist, he feels like a kindergartner when looking at these strange tumors.

He has to hide the fear in his voice as vaccinated and boosted patients look at him in desperation. All the other oncologists he knows feel the same way.

But as Dr. Makis explains, his colleagues are not in a position to speak out and risk their livelihoods – and even their lives. Watch: